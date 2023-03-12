5 New Car Dealership Add-Ons You Don't Need

If you are ready to acquire a new vehicle from a dealership, then you must learn to say “no.” Besides having some negotiation skills, it’s important to remember that some middlemen might attempt to add completely useless extras. You do not have to pay for them.
The new and used car market remain unpredictable and this uncomfortable fact may upset some, if not most buyers. That's mainly due to automakers which are not making as many new units as before the global health crisis. Many dealerships keep refusing to sell cars at MSRP, and, as a direct consequence, used vehicles remain pricy because sellers know that you may have to either wait too much or pay a lot more than it’s necessary for a brand-new vehicle.
But if you are among the lucky ones who can afford to wait a couple of months for a special car, then pay attention to these five things that dealers might try to sneak into the purchase agreement. There’s a high chance that you will never need these extras, so why spend more of your hard-earned cash?
Just make sure to read everything before signing any binding document. Sometimes these extra costs might appear in some part of the final deal that’s not necessarily of interest to an excited buyer who wants to meet their new car.
VIN etching
Some dealerships might proudly advertise that they do not include any price hike over MSRP dressed up as market adjustment. But, when the buying process is nearing the final stage, the customer may be informed that a couple of “mandatory fees” are included which take the price a little bit over MSRP. One of those has been seldom presented as the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etching.
The funny thing is carmakers do include this code on the lower left side of the driver’s side dashboard or the driver’s side door jamb. However, dealers claim they will add it on some other car parts which might be of help with combatting theft in high-crime areas.
Unfortunately, in today’s car market, this might be presented by dealer representatives as a non-negotiable thing. In reality, they can't and won’t force you to accept unwanted accesories, but salespeople might attempt to find a new buyer who might be willing to spend those $300-$400 more just to get their hands on the fresh off the lot car. If you wish to have the upper hand, mention that you do not need or want this done to your new vehicle before the car reaches the dealership.
Nitrogen-filled tires
Some people claim that filling tires with nitrogen makes them resistant to temperature changes so the wear over time is better and you might not need to adjust the air pressure when the weather is acting up.
Sadly, the air we breathe and put into tires is a mixture of oxygen, argon, and, you guessed it, nitrogen. In fact, almost 80% of what goes into our lungs constantly is nitrogen. So, don’t pay for this add-on. It’s just a fancy thing to increase your monthly payment and some shops may not have the proper gear to deal with oxygen extraction or they might just tell you that the tires have a 90% nitrogen air mixture in them while not using any special inflator. Plus, there’s no easy way of figuring out by yourself if the technicians were able to meet the salespeople’s demands.
Nitrogen-filled tires are mostly necessary for aircraft that need to be better protected from moisture which may lead to the rubber rotting from the inside. However, planes go from hot climates to colder ones in a matter of hours or even minutes, if we consider the difference between ground and air temperatures.
Wheel (and tire) warranty
Unless your new vehicle comes with some absurdly cool-looking and expensive wheels which require low-profile tires that may not protect the rims from a curb rash, then you truly do not need this add-on. Most new cars come standard with decently-sized wheels and tires that do a pretty good job at keeping you safe from damaging the rims.
However, it is important to know your car, the route you’ll do most of the traveling, and your driving style. If being cautious while behind the wheel is not a strong suit, then you might consider getting this extra. At the same time, if the roads in your area are not very good, then it might make sense to tick this box. Just make sure to read exactly what it covers, who will reimburse you when something happens, and under what conditions will the warranty kick in.
In some instances, salespeople might tell customers that this option protects them from costly replacements, while the warranty may not fully cover vandalism, theft, or sidewall and curb impact. City dwellers might not like that. Take your time and read it thoroughly if you end up considering this add-on.
Rustproofing
Depending on where you live, this might be controversial. But… You most likely don’t need to pay for some spraying that promises to protect the vehicle from rust. One, most new cars are made from aluminum while steel is found in some structure points that may or may not be exposed to harmful elements. Two, automakers keep adding protective parts that may work well by themselves for those Americans who live in the “Rust Belt” states.
If you are from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, or West Virginia, then applying this treatment in November or December might be something you want to do. Fortunately, various shops have better rates than most dealerships offer. Sometimes, the price might even be half of what the middleman is asking.
Besides that, you may want to ponder if rustproofing is what you need. Some research might tell you that undercoating – which is applied onto the entire belly of the vehicle – could be the better choice.
But, in the end, rustproofing isn’t something you must do at the dealer. So, if the price seems too much, then maybe it is, and you should refuse to add this extra to your final price.
Various embellishments
Ever felt like Rolls-Royce customers get the best vehicles ever? Well, your new Mazda or Volkswagen may boast that awesome thin contrasting paint line that adds a bit of spice to the exterior look. Unfortunately, it’s often priced like something a luxury automaker provides. What’s even sadder is that the practice to add this extra is not anything new. Dealerships have been doing this nearly forever.
If you value your time spent making money, you shouldn't accept the dealer-installed pinstripe. It won’t improve your car in any real way and may even end up looking like an out-of-place addition.
Also, remember that salespeople might tell you about other embellishments which may sound exciting at first, but will most likely end up as a thing you will regret paying for.
Finally, always be patient when you must buy a new car. Check every document, ask questions, negotiate (if you’re not buying a 911 Sport Classic), and make sure the vehicle is being delivered in perfect condition. Don’t let excitement bring you disappointment after the euphoria wears off.