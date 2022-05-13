C8 Corvette Z06 With $100,000 Markup Is Highway Robbery

Pricing for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 isn’t even out. Be that as it may, some dealers are riding the hype train with markups that appear to be highway robbery rather than an easy way to make a huge profit.
u/idontcare717 posted a very telling screenshot on r/whatcarshouldIbuy in this regard, a screenshot of an e-mail from Steven Cozzola of Dimmitt Chevrolet. The certified digital adviser explains the situation as follows:
“We have two spots left for the Z06 orders I believe,” which is a red flag by every single account given the colossal interest and high sticker price of the first performance-oriented C8. “We require a $5,000 initial deposit to hold the spot,” said the dealership employee, “then $20,000 additional at the time of the order and an additional $75,000 at delivery plus MSRP.” For real?
Let’s assume the C8 Z06 will cost the same as the C7 Z06 did in the last year of production, as in $79,495 excluding destination charge and other whatnots. Add $100,000 worth of greediness to the mix, and you’re looking at $179,495 for a brand-new sports car with not a single option ticked off the list. The dealership also treats the prospective customer rather poorly.
“I don’t believe you ever agreed to the pricing and did a deposit? If I am incorrect, please let me know so I can see if you are for some reason in the system twice or something?” When a prospective customer is willing to pony up at least $80,000, if not more than $100,000 with options and taxes, a dealership should pay attention to these details and follow-up language.
This isn’t an isolated case, though, far from it. Vishal Pathak, the internet sales manager of Stevens Creek Chevrolet, told a prospective customer that every Stingray currently in stock has a market adjustment of $20,000. Considering that everyone and their dog is looking forward to the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Z06, this individual is a little bit behind the curve.
It's worth remembering that Steve Carlisle, the President of General Motors North America, doesn’t support these practices. He threatened greedy dealers with redirected allocations to honest dealers, but as you can already tell, his words fell on deaf ears because money speaks louder than words.
