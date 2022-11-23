Die-Hard Volkswagen Bus Fan Restores a Survivor Type 2 in the Most Peculiar Way Possible

The classic car market is full to the brim with Volkswagen Type 2 Buses, many pimped-out or fake Sambas, and cheap Brazilian conversions sold to buck the trend. And there are rare collector pieces, like this 1958 Type 2, which are restored while preserving the original spirit.
We’ve seen many first-generation Type 2 Buses, but few match the charm of this 1958 example. Some were genuine works of art akin to brand-new cars just off the production line. Some barely managed to hide the poorly-made conversion job and the cost-cutting choices involved. And some were just wild interpretations of what a Bus should be, far from the spirit of the hippie bus.
This 1958 example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is in another league. Looking at the pictures, you’d be tricked into thinking it’s a battered van barely holding its body parts on the way to the crusher. But make no mistake, this Bus was carefully restored not long ago, and the work was carried out at SledVW in Winthrop, WA, by one of the most reputable metal guys in the Northwest.
All the running gear was taken out, cleaned, detailed, repainted, and parts were replaced where necessary. More than that, all of the old factory undercoating was stripped off, and a new grey Raptor coating was applied. The paint blending was handled by SC Autokraft in Puyallup, WA, while retaining as much of the overall character and patina as possible, per the owner’s request. Reportedly, they wanted to keep the Bus as fun and usable as possible, not an over-restored garage dweller.
Not only that, but after restoration, they fitted the Bus with a high-quality, custom-built, Westfalia-inspired camping interior. This includes custom wood cabinets and side panels, a folding table, and bench seats that fold into a bed. A collection of period-style camping equipment accompanies the vehicle, the most useful being the two-burner stove.
The Bus is powered by a replacement 1.2-liter flat-four engine sourced from a Type 1, which sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle. The seller notes that the nose cone has been re-bushed, and the axle seals and boots were replaced. This incredible Bus is now offered on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bid at the time of writing is $18,500.
