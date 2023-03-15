Facelifted 2024 BMW X5 Proves You Don't Need a V8 To Look (and Sound) Cool

Rarely has an automaker created a vehicle that’s as desirable and successful as the BMW X5. The Bavarians scored a major win with this SUV or SAV if you speak the carmaker’s lingo. This newest iteration packs the latest technologies, looks a tad bit better than its predecessor, and wants to continue the same success story. Let’s look at how you might not need to go for the pricy V8-powered version if this BMW has piqued your interest.

15 photos Photo: RoCars on YouTube