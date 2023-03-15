Facelifted 2024 BMW X5 Proves You Don't Need a V8 To Look (and Sound) Cool

Rarely has an automaker created a vehicle that’s as desirable and successful as the BMW X5. The Bavarians scored a major win with this SUV or SAV if you speak the carmaker’s lingo. This newest iteration packs the latest technologies, looks a tad bit better than its predecessor, and wants to continue the same success story. Let’s look at how you might not need to go for the pricy V8-powered version if this BMW has piqued your interest.
If you’re looking for a posh family hauler that can also double as a somewhat fun-to-drive vehicle, then the X5 is a strong competitor. BMW calls it a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) which is an indication that it’s not fit for off-road shenanigans. The best thing about it is that the automaker applied a comprehensive update and now boasts the latest technologies, cabin materials, and powertrains. So, it deserves to be shortlisted.
If you’re from North America, then the X5 M60i or the X5 M Competition might be the versions you are most interested in. However, the “entry-level” xDrive40i with its renowned six-cylinder might tick all the right boxes when the spec is right.
Made at the Spartanburg plant which was responsible for almost $10 billion in exports last year, the 2024 X5 xDrive40i has a starting price of $67,500 without shipping and tax.
That’s $3,600 more than the previous generation but that’s what happens when something is improved. The SUV puts out 375 hp (380 ps) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm) of torque. The automaker’s data shows the six-cylinder is capable of giving the X5 enough power to go from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.2 seconds.
An inline six to rule them all?
BMW also implemented an updated mild-hybrid system which temporarily increases the torque output by 15 lb-ft (20 Nm). Since the Bavarians are known to underestimate their vehicles’ power figures, we’d be inclined to say that a five-second 0-60 mph time is feasible.
The engine has been through a couple of changes and now includes updates to the combustion process, camshaft control, injection, ignition system, and exhaust gas routing together with the fully variable valve control. The latter has switchable rocker arms on the exhaust side that allow gas exchange to be shut off entirely if required. Essentially, it increases efficiency by reducing the engine’s frictional torque.
The $3,600 increase in MSRP means customers get as standard the following:
- a new curved display with iDrive 8;
- a panoramic moonroof;
- new heated sport seats;
- active driving and parking assistant (which includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure & Frontal Collision Warning, and City Collision Mitigation;
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility;
- wireless charging.
Even though it sounds like this could be enough for commuting and occasional journey, you’ll most likely end up picking some options that enhance the X5 and make it more suitable for everyday driving.
M Sport package and a couple of nifty M Performance parts which make it look sportier. If you asked me, I would have said that these are unnecessary add-ons that are expensive and do next to nothing for the six-cylinder version. However, I must admit that these bits and pieces contribute to a better exterior look and transform the SAV into a much meaner-looking thing.
The upgraded Bimmer experience
The front end looks especially enticing thanks to a front lip splitter that gives it an absurdly cool appearance. It also appears to have an aerodynamic role together with the spoiler installed in the rear.
Finished in Nardo Grey and exhibited at BMW’s Munich Museum, this X5 LCI looks very good, sounds unexpectedly decent, and makes us believe that it can become one hell of a ride. That's, of course, true only if you’re not into having two more cylinders and a firmer suspension. The exhaust system doesn’t have the same burble as the V8 models, but it’s still enough to give you some thrills and confidence in the SUV’s capabilities.
The blacked-out interior doesn’t look boring or feel cramped thanks to carbon fiber inserts, Alcantara inserts, a generous panoramic sunroof, and the Bowers & Wilkins sound system. A lot of options have been installed on this unit that is meant to showcase how cool the X5 can end up looking when you’re ready to splurge.
Finally, one thing that I can attest to is that the non-facelifted X5 xDrive40i felt like a great SUV to drive and friends or family loved being inside it. The Life Cycle Impulse (LCI, what BMW calls its refreshed units) variant is most likely going to be better in this regard, even though the headlight design makes it look like everyone gets the cheapest option and Laserlight isn’t separating the spenders from the penny-pinchers.
Now watch the video and don't hesitate to tell us if you agree with our assesment.