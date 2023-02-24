First 2024 BMW X5 M Competition Real-World Sighting Reveals a… Lexus-Like Spindle Grille?

BMW updated the X5 (G05) by introducing a couple of proper changes to the interior design and the exterior aspect. As expected, the X5 M followed in its footsteps and introduced a bolder attire with inspiration drawn from the XM but did not betray the overall retained approach. However, something feels a bit wrong.
In the world of high-riding large vehicles that are not suitable for off-road shenanigans, the X5 takes one of the top spots. Depending on the market you’re in, this Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV, as BMW lingo dictates) comes with many powertrains and can be optioned in such a way that it will end up reflecting precisely what the owner desires. It is one of the best BMWs on sale today, even though it’s an SUV. As the years flew by, the X5 cemented its position as a very important part of the Bavarian automaker’s portfolio.
So, all this indicates that the SUV (or SAV) matters for the German marque. That’s why this latest nip and tuck extended beyond the “normal” X5 and reached the mighty V8-powered full-on M unit which now sports the hybridized S68 power unit. When the automaker sent us the pictures of the new X5 M Competition, we spend a good chunk of time analyzing every change and somehow missed one of the most obvious updates – the grille sneakily extends into the lower part of the front bumper and forms a familiar shape.
The entire assembly looks like a reinterpretation of the famous Lexus spindle grille which could safely be described as the OG of outrageous redesigns because it did not serve any special purpose and looked almost out of proportion. It almost feels like BMW M wanted to do with the X5 M Competition what it did with the M3 and M4, but the decision-makers might have stepped in and told the designers to cool it off with the final version. And they might have done the right thing.
It is said that Lexus admitted at some point that its grille was just a tad bit too big, but remained convinced this was the best way to get people to easily recognize any car it made. The part looked like an unfinished hourglass, a very poorly cut diamond, or a piece of slightly thick wool usually seen on rods used by people who worked the material by hand. However you decide to remember it, one thing is for sure - virtually anybody knows that Lexus has some of the most intriguing looks on the road.
But in BMW’s case, there’s no need to admit anything. Thanks to the kidney grille borrowed from the previous generation X6 which was then put through an XM-like transformation, the entire front fascia looks menacing but not too in your face. It gives the performance-oriented SAV the mean appearance it deserves without going overboard with it.
Finally, it looks like the Bavarians scored another win with the refreshed X5 M Competition (and the X6 M Competition, albeit this one is suited more for people who prioritize looks over practicality).
Reminding us of Lexus is no bad thing, especially as BMW surprised everyone by occupying the third spot in CR’s 2022 Reliability Report. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche... You might want to be on the lookout. This one’s coming for your market share!
So, all this indicates that the SUV (or SAV) matters for the German marque. That’s why this latest nip and tuck extended beyond the “normal” X5 and reached the mighty V8-powered full-on M unit which now sports the hybridized S68 power unit. When the automaker sent us the pictures of the new X5 M Competition, we spend a good chunk of time analyzing every change and somehow missed one of the most obvious updates – the grille sneakily extends into the lower part of the front bumper and forms a familiar shape.
The entire assembly looks like a reinterpretation of the famous Lexus spindle grille which could safely be described as the OG of outrageous redesigns because it did not serve any special purpose and looked almost out of proportion. It almost feels like BMW M wanted to do with the X5 M Competition what it did with the M3 and M4, but the decision-makers might have stepped in and told the designers to cool it off with the final version. And they might have done the right thing.
It is said that Lexus admitted at some point that its grille was just a tad bit too big, but remained convinced this was the best way to get people to easily recognize any car it made. The part looked like an unfinished hourglass, a very poorly cut diamond, or a piece of slightly thick wool usually seen on rods used by people who worked the material by hand. However you decide to remember it, one thing is for sure - virtually anybody knows that Lexus has some of the most intriguing looks on the road.
But in BMW’s case, there’s no need to admit anything. Thanks to the kidney grille borrowed from the previous generation X6 which was then put through an XM-like transformation, the entire front fascia looks menacing but not too in your face. It gives the performance-oriented SAV the mean appearance it deserves without going overboard with it.
Finally, it looks like the Bavarians scored another win with the refreshed X5 M Competition (and the X6 M Competition, albeit this one is suited more for people who prioritize looks over practicality).
Reminding us of Lexus is no bad thing, especially as BMW surprised everyone by occupying the third spot in CR’s 2022 Reliability Report. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche... You might want to be on the lookout. This one’s coming for your market share!