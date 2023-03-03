Prior Design's BMW X5 Is a Fearless Warrior With a Plastered Nose

While Prior Design was working on this widebody kit for the X5, BMW was working on the facelifted iteration. Now one of them is out, and it’s not the aftermarket bundle of upgrades, but the mid-cycle refresh of the fourth-gen premium mid-size crossover.
Mind you, the widebody kit is almost ready, and Prior Design is already accepting orders for it. The exact pricing is unknown, and we have no clue if they’re also selling the parts individually, so you will have to get in contact with them to find out more.
In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at it, in the official CGIs dropped by the tuner recently on its social media channels, which reveal a very aggressive makeover. When dressed in this fresh attire, the pre-facelifted BMW X5 looks even more aggressive than the X5 M. In fact, it looks ready to start a rumble with its two biggest rivals in the segment, the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Audi Q7. Whether it will come out on top comes down to the engine, as it is compatible with all powertrains, as long as the vehicle comes with the M Pack fitted during the birthing process.
One of the biggest highlights of this project revolves around the fenders. These are much more pronounced than before, contributing to the sporty looks of the crossover. They are joined by no less than two spoilers at the back, one above and one below the rear windscreen, and a four-fin diffuser that has cutouts on each side for the exhaust trim. Up front, it has a bulging hood, hence the ‘plastered nose’ reference in the title, carbon fiber trim in the stock bumper, and a few other bits and bobs. Those concave wheels look gorgeous, especially with the multi-spoke design that kind of sends Alpina vibes. And everyone loves Alpina, not just us, right?
The tuner’s logo is being discreetly displayed on the front doors, right below the mirrors, and for the overall hue, they went for satin blue on the pictured rendered X5, which doesn’t feature any shiny chrome trim whatsoever, as everything has been blacked out. Privacy windows are on deck, and the OEM badging is still present, with the BMW roundels decorating the hood and tailgate. Other emblems are visible all around, including the ‘M’ logos bedecking the front fenders, and the ‘X5’ at the rear, on the left-hand side, with the other side of the tailgate displaying the model’s specification.
We can understand if certain owners would want to make their pre-facelifted X5 (G05) look like this, as it is an interesting makeover. If you’re among them, and you plan on reaching out to the tuner, then don’t forget to drop a line below and tell us how much the kit costs.
