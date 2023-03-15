BMW Panoramic Vision Will Help Drivers Keep Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel

Head-up displays (HUDs) have been around for quite a while. The first manufacturer to introduce such technology was Oldsmobile, in the 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. The technology behind it hasn’t radically changed, as it still uses projection or reflected transparent displays. BMW is looking to reimagine HUDs with the new BMW Panoramic Vision, which will go into production with the first Neue Klasse models.

9 photos Photo: BMW