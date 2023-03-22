No More Bowers & Wilkins Sound System on Lesser Versions of the 2024 BMW X5 and X6

The all-new BMW X5 and BMW X6 received a comprehensive facelift, one that is a display of Bavarian prowess. The marque got us used to dramatic mid-life changes for most of its vehicles and, with this latest update, we got exactly that – a radical change that keeps just the underpinnings. But something’s missing and we must look into it.

6 photos Photo: BMW US / Gravis on Wikipedia / PNGWind / autoevolution edit