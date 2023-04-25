BMW Turns the 7 Series Into Stadium Front-Row Seats With Football on Theatre Screen

The BMW Theatre Screen in the 7 Series is a fabulous piece of technology, and it’d be a huge shame not to take proper advantage of its capabilities. That’s why the German carmaker is working on bringing exciting content to both the driver and passengers.
Back in January, the firm brought Bundesliga football content to the 7 Series as part of a partnership with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga. For our American readers, this is the German soccer league – you know, the one with famous clubs like FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.
At that point, BMW launched a very limited test of a so-called pilot application that provided access to Bundesliga content on the Curved Display.
Now the carmaker is ready to expand this idea by turning the 7 Series into front-row stadium seats. Bundesliga matches are now available on the Theatre Screen, and the application is also going live in more countries in Europe, America, and Asia. Countries like Belgium, France, Italy, Singapore, the United States, UAE, and Korea will get access to the pilot program.
The Bundesliga In-Car App can be installed from the Fire TV app store, and thanks to 5G support, it provides high-quality streaming even while in motion.
This is the part where the driver gets the obvious news.
Football games are unavailable for the driver when the vehicle is in motion for obvious reasons. On the other hand, the Curved Display does display content when the car is parked, as driver distraction would no longer be a problem. The live games are also available on the Curved Display in other BMW models, such as the X5, X6, and X7 built in April 2023 or later. The BMW iX received access to the same capabilities in models produced after March this year.
On the other hand, the Theatre Screen will always continue to play football matches for rear passengers. The 31.3-inch panoramic display wouldn’t interrupt streaming regardless of the vehicle status.
BMW says the pilot program is scheduled to run until March 31, 2024, so in theory, beginning April 1 next year, all 7 Series owners should get access to the same content regardless of where they live.
Sure enough, while Bundesliga is the home of some fierce clashes, I would love to see this feature expanding with the addition of other football leagues. It makes sense for BMW to first add its domestic league, but on the other hand, Premier League and La Liga are currently incredibly popular all over the world and would feel at home on BMW’s gigantic screen.
The German carmaker hasn’t said anything about an expansion on this front, but I have no doubt the company is already exploring this.
