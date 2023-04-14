BMW Recalls X5 Over Lock Tabs Missing From Head Restraints

BMW entered the sport utility vehicle arena in 1999 with the first generation of the X5. The fourth came out 20 years later. Facelifted for the 2024 model year, the G05 is recalled stateside over an issue attributed to head restraint supplier Magna Seating of South Carolina.
On March 20 this year, during a routine quality check at the Spartanburg assembly plant in South Carolina, the Bavarian automaker identified an iffy second-row seat head restraint. BMW immediately contacted the supplier for production and process information. Magna Seating confessed that its validation process had to be temporarily bypassed, which explains the faulty parts.
BMW, therefore, contained as many head restraints as possible, and the Munich-based manufacturer also examined suspect parts for extra peace of mind. After scrutinizing and corroborating all the available information, BMW determined that certain vehicles may have been produced with second-row seat head restraint guide sleeves that may not contain locking tabs. These head restraints may not fulfill the height retention requirements of motor vehicle safety standard 202a.
Otherwise said, the head restraints may not remain fixed in position – as designed by the safety boffins – in case of a crash, thus increasing the risk of injury to second-row occupants. The suspect head restraint guide sleeve bears part number 7444362 as per BMW's report to the NHTSA.
Pre-facelift vehicles produced late in the 2023 model year are called back to the tune of 235 units. The vehicles in question are split between the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i, all-wheel-drive xDrive40i, xDrive45e, M50i, and the big-boy M with its M-specific engine.
Build dates range between January 9, 2023 and January 20, 2023 for purely internal combustion variants. The xDrive45e is listed with build dates beginning on January 9, 2023 and ending on January 10, 2023. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the second-row head restraint guide sleeves of the outboard seats. In case anything seems amiss, they will be promptly replaced.
Owners can expect to receive BMW-branded envelopes no later than May 29 by first-class mail with instructions to bring their X5s in for the remedy. In the meantime, owners are recommended to run the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website to confirm if their luxury SUVs are indeed called back.
Twinned with the long-wheelbase G18 for the Chinese market, the standard-wheelbase G05 has just entered the 2024 model year in the United States. The mid-cycle refresh is available in five specifications: sDrive40i and xDrive40i, xDrive50e, M60i, and – of course – the M.
Pricing for the rear-wheel-drive variant kicks off at $65,200 sans destination charge. In this application, the B58 straight-six engine produces 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) at 1,850 revolutions per minute. Stepping up to the M unlocks a twin-turbocharged V8 with mild-hybrid assistance, namely the S68 that will eventually replace the ICE-only S63.
Exclusively offered in Competition attire, the highest-performing X5 out there produces 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) at 1,800 revolutions per minute. Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes a blistering 3.7 seconds, and the 177-mph (285-kph) top speed can be unlocked only with the available M Driver's Package that retails at $2,500.
