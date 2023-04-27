New 2024 BMW M5 Looks Like an AMG Scarecrow, Flaunts Electrified V8 in Nurburgring Testing

Alongside the all-new 5 Series, BMW is also working on a replacement for the M5. The super model posing as a business sedan should be one of the most exciting to drive in the executive class. It will also be one of the most sonorous, considering that the V8 firepower isn't going anywhere – supposedly.
Replacing the F90, which is already six years old, the new generation BMW M5 was recently caught undergoing testing at the Nurburgring. Our man with the cam snapped a heavily disguised prototype feasting on the apexes of the famous German racetrack and driving on the roads around it with a giant facemask.
Enthusiasts have a lot of things to wait for, from the kidney that does not seem to have been oversized, proving that BMW does listen to its clientele, to the V8 engine that reportedly found room under the hood. If anything, it could be the same eight-pot powering the XM super crossover, and it features electric assistance as highlighted by the tiny yellow decal on the rear windscreen and by the mandatory stickers embedded into the camouflage.
If you look closely at the left front fender, you will see the charging port, which tells us they opted for a plug-in hybrid powertrain. We don't know if it is the same setup found on the XM, but if it is, then it could launch with a very impressive amount of power. The Label Red variant enjoys a 738 hp (749 ps/550 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque combined. If the next M5 somehow launches with identical output and thrust, then it could deal with the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in roughly three seconds. The XM Label Red can do it in 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of up to 175 mph (282 kph).
Look for a retuned chassis with a stiffer setup than the normal 5er, bigger brakes, and probably tweaked steering. The all-new BMW M5 will differentiate itself furthermore with its sporty styling inside and out, quad exhaust tips, exclusive wheels, the usual M logos, bucket seats, and unique upholstery. The rival to the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 63, which will also be electrified, albeit probably rocking a six-pot as the V8 will be ditched, is expected with the latest technology gear and improved safety systems. It will still be an all-weather machine with rear-biased all-wheel drive, and it should be one of the best driver's cars in the segment.
We will find out if that's the case when BMW presents it, likely in the coming months. The M5 should debut shortly after the regular 5 Series, and it will probably launch as a 2024 model in the US of A.
