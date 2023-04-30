Toyota UK Gets More GR86 Sports Cars Than Originally Allocated

Toyota has confirmed that it's bringing more GR86s to the UK than originally planned. One would be tempted to believe that sports cars are popular again. But alas, Toyota didn't increase the production output for the GR86 at Subaru's plant to satisfy demand in the United Kingdom. The automaker simply reshuffled global allocations, which is another way of saying that the GR86 doesn't sell all that well.

6 photos Photo: Toyota