2024 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Forgets About Impending Doom, Seeks Muscle Car CGI Vengeance

Automotive enthusiasts, in general, and pony/muscle car aficionados, in particular, most likely know that American sports cars will never be the same past the 2023 and 2024 model years. And that is valid for all Detroit automakers, of course.
The initiator of the pony car crazy, the iconic Ford Mustang, will reach its seventh iteration beginning with the 2024 model year, and it will strive to keep the ICE-powered banner as high as possible with EcoBoost and Coyote V8 prowess. Who knows, maybe it will even get access to the 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8, this time for a rumored mix between GT500 sportiness and F-Series Raptor R adventurousness to create a Blue Oval alternative to the novel Porsche 911 Dakar and Lambo Huracan Sterrato crossover sports cars.
Meanwhile, the Stellantis path is forged in zero-emission visions. As such, going past the 2023 model year production and the seven 'Last Call' special editions, the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models will be no more going forward. Instead, the series production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will get used to the EV lifestyle – complete with nine levels of Banshee EV prowess to try and prove they can go head-to-head with Plaids and battery-powered whatnot.
As for General Motors, the company is not necessarily eager to attract attention toward the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro – especially considering the dismal sales of recent years. But they, too, have exciting plans for the nameplate, although fans might not necessarily like them. As such, the immediate future holds no successor for the current iteration, which is prepared to go out with a bang – the Collector's Edition – to celebrate its final 2024MY of production. But what if that wasn't the only hero?
Remember the 2014 and 2015 Chevy Camaro Z/28, a stripped-down, track-ready analog-style muscle car equipped with GM's LS7 V8, a 7.0-liter engine that produced 505 ponies on full song? It was impossible to miss the naturally-aspirated sports car – as there was no problem hearing it outside and inside, and today they seem to be in high demand across the used car market. As such, maybe GM would consider bringing back the historical moniker, which first appeared as the code for a "special performance package" in late 1966.
At least this is the opinion of Mike, the host of the Brink of Speed channel on YouTube, who recently decided to tackle the rumors about what more could be in store for the 2024 Camaro aside from the promised Collector's Edition – a new 2024 Chevy Camaro Z/28. He also has strong views regarding what GM needs to do in order to make it successful, from refreshed looks to lots of carbon fiber aero pieces, and from one-year exclusivity to Camaro ZL1 goodies or a stripped-down interior, among others – including the new LT6 engine. So, "would you buy one?"
