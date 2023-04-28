Dodge Challenger Black Ghost 'Demon' Drags 'World's Fastest' CTS-V, Someone Feels Robbed

ICE

The 2024 Ford Mustang (S650), the seventh by its name, is about to start production on May 1, and during the summer, it will hit nationwide dealerships ahead of expanding to 100+ international markets as the final hurrah of-powered models. Meanwhile, the Chevy Camaro's sixth generation will be retired in January next year after the company bids it farewell with a singular Collector's Edition and no successor planned for the near future.As for the Mopar community, it probably needs lots of counseling to cope with the traumatizing knowledge that after the 2023 model year production ends, there will be no more ICE-powered Challengers and Chargers. Instead, people need to adjust to a newlifestyle that will be brought along with nine levels of Banshee EV power by the series-production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Luckily, Stellantis is a little more generous and has cooked up no less than seven 'Last Call' special editions for collectors and fans alike. However, some are adjusting to the new world order in the most specific ways.Meet Herman Young, the host of the 'Demonology' channel on YouTube, who has diligently chronicled his exploits alongside his Whipple-tuned, nitrous-fed "Soul Snatcher" 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for a very long time. Alas, all good things come to an end, eventually. As such, the bonkers Demon is no more, and about six months ago, the racing enthusiast kicked off the work on "Soul Snatcher 2.0," a 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Last Call special edition. Fans of untouched OEM work might want to look elsewhere or risk start running amok crying their undying outrage at the sight of the 'Black Ghost Demon,' as Young and his friends at Baily's Superformance have completely transformed the Challenger into a mind-blowing, nitrous-fed, copiously- tuned drag racing machine.According to Young and Co., his Black Ghost can go toe to toe with the best a quarter-mile dragstrip has to offer, and he set out to prove that at the 'Big Showdown 4' event on April 8 at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX. Initially, he duked it out with his good friend 'Lunatik,' the lady racer and TX2K 2022 GTR 2 champion "world record race car driver" that tames the (in)famous Hello Kitty Nissan GT-R. Unlike the next race, that rematch was a big win for the new Black Ghost Demon build.Now, in the latest vlog episode embedded below, Young and his fresh Challenger build tried to take down an even bigger prey – aka "the world's fastest Cadillac CTS-V," which is a mid-seven-second monster in its own right. Unfortunately, after the initial presentation that got us all hyped for another crazy brawl, we felt robbed when the CTS-V shot out of its lane like a starship that had just engaged its warp drive… all alone! Meanwhile, Young's Black Ghost Challenger botched the launch because it wasn't correctly aligned, and one tire suddenly decided to call it quits. Well, these things do happen, from time to time, no biggie!