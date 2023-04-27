Ram TRX Drags Ford Mustang GT and Nissan GT-R, Someone Gets Ashamed, Twice

There was once upon a time when sports cars like the long-running R35 Nissan GT-R or muscle cars like the V8-powered Ford Mustang were sacred. Those ages have long passed, and nothing is forbidden anymore, especially at the quarter-mile dragstrip.
If you think about it hard, while the Mustang and Skyline GT-R nameplates are worlds apart at first sight, some fine lines still connect the dots between them. For example, both were created during the early stages of the classic golden age of muscle cars. Sure, the little Ford was faster on the market (1965 versus 1969), and it quickly became an affordable sports car that anyone could drive to work during the week and then play with it at the local track during the weekends.
Meanwhile, the original Skyline GT-R and its follow-up have become famous for their scarce availability. However, both have since grown into significant darlings of the aftermarket realm, all thanks to the ongoing passion of wonderful people and their modification outlets. And there's no need to talk much about them as there are way too many examples already – along with their signature cult followings. Anyway, that doesn't mean they're sacred anymore. Instead, CUVs, SUVs, and trucks have entered the premises with their boots, not ballet shoes.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. So, after a rather long hiatus, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is back with feisty action from Bradenton Motorsport Park. The Florida venue is a favorite location for interesting brawls, and here are a couple of skirmishes plus a bonus feature that focuses on a representative of the high-performance truck niche. That would be the supercharged, 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, of course, in case you had trouble recognizing it when ditching the tailgate and rocking puny little (yet ultra-sticky) race tires.
So, the first BRP brawl pits a different kind of Mopar against a traditional Detroit foe – the Ford Mustang GT. Alas, the latter seems prepared for the fight with a few modifications of its own if we are to judge by the muscled-up hood. Curiously, Ram's TRX took off better off the mark but did not keep its lead until the end, hence the 10.67s to 10.63s ETs. However, the track's lights indicated the hulking truck as the real winner of the skirmish. Trucks one, muscle cars nil.
Next up, from the 0:35 mark, it was time for some night action between the silver TRX and a darkly menacing R35 Nissan GT-R. Again, the mighty Ram took off like a champ and held neck-in-neck with the Japanese hero for as long as possible. If this were a typical race, the grand tourer would have prevailed (10.46s versus 10.62s), but we were dealing with a 10.5 index class, so again, the lights gave the win to the big pickup truck. Bed-equipped Mopars two, sports and muscle cars zilch.
In the end, in case you like Ram TRX races, there is also a bonus feature from the 1:15 mark with two black foes – the truck and the same Nissan GT-R as before. And, whether you believe it or not, someone else, rather than the truck's driver, must feel ashamed for the third time in a row because the track lights signaled the Ram 1500 TRX as king of the dragstrip!
