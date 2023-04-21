Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Demon Drags Hello Kitty GT-R, Finally Nails the Big Win

It has been a while since we followed the action on the Demonology channel on YouTube, but Herman Young is coming back with a bang – albeit also without his Whipple-tuned, nitrous-fed "Soul Snatcher" Dodge Challenger SRT Demon!
The long story short is simple for anyone who is not exactly invested in the quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans of the prominent yet jolly automotive enthusiast. Herman Young is a major Mopar fan. But that is not all, as he is also in love with the tuning, customization, and personalization side of the aftermarket realm and has probably invested pools of cash into his rides. One of the most notorious, which also brought him glory for his YouTube Channel, was a crimson Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Demon.
But the quarter-mile monster was introduced to the world in April 2017, and six years, plus no matter how many modifications, later, it had finally grown long in the tooth. So, about six months ago, the friendly yet feisty socialite said goodbye to the original 'Soul Snatcher' build and, almost in tears, decided to begin a new chapter. No worries, he had another 'Demon' on his mind, this time, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, one of the seven 'Last Call' special editions and a car with a potentially incredible background story as it was inspired by a 1970s Challenger owned by someone who was a Detroit city police officer by day and a great street racer by night.
Since his 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE was black and often won races without talking to anyone afterward, he quickly earned the 'Black Ghost' nickname. The Stellantis-owned company promptly decided to make a case for itself based on the legend and tucked it inside the collector roster. Alas, this example will no longer be in pristine condition, as Herman Young had many bonkers plans, including passing the 1,XXX threshold. The final numbers looked great on the dyno – 1,129 horsepower even beats the Demon 170 – and the car modified by the (in)famous Baily's Hyperformance was finally ready for 'The Big Showdown 4.'
Naturally, Young wanted some passes in his Black Ghost 'Demon' drag racer but – above all – wanted revenge. Curiously, it was against the innocent Hello Kitty. Ok, we're kidding, as the adversary was the Hello Kitty Nissan GT-R from Jotech Motorsports, driven by none other than Luna Tran – aka Lunatik, who is not only a sweet lady, but also the GTR 2 champion from TX2K 2022 and a "world record race car driver," according to her blogger profile. Anyway, revenge was needed because her 'street' Nissan GT-R beat the Soul Snatcher about a year ago at 'The Big Showdown 3.'
This time around, "you can't win 'em all, (and) that's part of the good, the bad, and the ugly of racing," said Luna. On the other hand, Young couldn't stop hugging her as many times as possible after his crazy Black Ghost build proved itself worthy of making Tran call out to Jotech that it was time for her GT-R to gain some bigger turbos! Now the only thing left to do is for the Demonology channel to give us some footage where the ET and trap speeds are actually visible, for a change! Hopefully, that will happen as fast as their race, which occurred at the five-minute mark in the first video embedded below.
