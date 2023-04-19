Kia EV6 GT vs Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race Concludes Exactly as Expected

Kase van Rees and Tommy Mica of The Fast Lane drag raced two dual-motor electric vehicles to find out which one's quicker in a straight line on an unprepped surface. Although the Model Y Performance would've been the more appropriate rival against the EV6 GT, they used a Model 3 Performance for this quarter-mile showdown.
Tommy Mica estimates that roughly 475 horsepower are summoned up by the Model 3 Performance on full song. Tesla famously doesn't publish the output figures of the Model 3 and Model Y, regardless of variant. On the other hand, Tesla publicly boasts 1,020 ponies for the Plaid three-motor powertrain available in the S and X.
Kia claims 576 horsepower from the EV6 GT's dual-motor arrangement, which is approximately 100 up on the all-electric sedan. It's a pretty big difference, but do bear in mind that Kia's zero-emission crossover weighs more. The South Korean automaker doesn't have the straight-line calibration know-how of the American automaker either. Pictured at a Colorado runway, the cars had their batteries preconditioned for the dig race.
Launched with 75 and 77 percent of juice left in their batteries, the electric vehicles both get very well off the line. Tommy's Model 3 Performance, however, did it slightly better. He stays ahead for the entirety of the race, although Kase's Kia starts catching up towards the end.
The GPS-based performance box in the EV6 GT recorded 12.13 seconds at 119.3 miles per hour (191.9 kilometers per hour). Over in the Model 3 Performance, a similar device shows 12.03 seconds at 116 miles per hour (186.6 kilometers per hour). Tommy and Kase returned back to the start line for a roll from 30 miles per hour (nearly 50 miles per hour) to see if the EV6 GT could redeem itself against the quicker Model 3 Performance.
Once again, the Tesla got off better. But as opposed to the dig race, the Kia comes into its own much quicker, eventually pulling ahead of the Model 3 Performance. Had they had a long-enough runway, Tommy and Kase would've topped a little over 160 miles per hour (257 kilometers per hour), as per the manufacturers' claims.
If you're in the market for a Model 3 Performance, prepare to pony up at least $52,990, according to Tesla's build & price tool. The Model Y Performance is a grand more, and their EPA-estimated ranges are listed as 315 and 303 miles (make that 506.9 and 487.6 kilometers).
Over at Kia, the EV6 GT is quite a bit more expensive despite its abysmal range estimate. At press time, Kia promises 206 miles (331.5 kilometers) from 77.4 kWh. As for pricing, that'll be $61,600 sans destination charge. Similar to Tesla, the South Korean automaker has the audacity to charge extra for certain exterior paint colors despite the already high sticker price.
