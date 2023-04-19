HiPhi Chinese EV Brand Reveals High-End 'Y' SUV and European Expansion Plans

HiPhi revealed the third vehicle from its advanced model line-up, as well as further expansion plans at the Shanghai Auto Show. The HiPhi Y joins the current X and Z flagship models, and the first customer cars will be on European roads by the end of 2023.
Before taking a closer look at the HiPhi Y, let’s see what the Chinese company has planned for Europe and the rest of the globe. The first showrooms, or HiPhi Hubs, as the company calls them, will be introduced in two European cities: Oslo, Norway, and Munich, Germany. Why these two? Well, almost 80% of the cars sold in Norway last year were BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), and Germany is the largest EV market in Europe, albeit a very competitive one.
HiPhi announced last week that its X SUV received a green light from TUV SUD, and according to the brand, the HiPhi Z Digital will soon follow. The two models are the first to be sold in Europe, marking the first step in the company’s expansion out of its home country China. As a side note, HiPhi claims the X is the best-selling luxury EV in China. The Chinese brand has started taking orders for both the X and Z in Europe, and it estimates deliveries to take place before the end of the year.
The HiPhi Y is a medium-sized all-electric SUV featuring a less radical design than the other two models. However, there is one wild styling element you can’t miss: the split rear doors that blend traditional and gullwing elements. Moreover, it boasts Y-shaped, full-width stoplights that are a bit reminiscent of the ones on the Kia EV6. Toward the front, you’ll notice advanced LEDs with projection capabilities, just like the other HiPhi models. Another similarity to all HiPhi models is the lack of door handles and automatic doors.
It has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm (116 inches) and tips the scales in the 2,305 - 2,430 kg range (curb weight). Unlike the X, which is also available in a setup with three rows of seats, the Y comes only with two rows and five seats.
Two power outputs and two battery capacities of 76.6 kWh and 115 kWh will be available for the electrified SUV. A dual-motor AWD will output 498 hp (371 kW), while a less potent single-motor RWD variant will produce 331 hp (247 kW). HiPhi claims the vehicle will have a range between 560 km (348 miles) and 810 km (503 miles), depending on the configuration. Keep in mind that these estimates are according to CLTC protocols, so take them with a grain of salt.
Regarding pricing, the HiPhi Y will cost less than the X, with an estimated price tag of 400,000 – 500,000 RMB ($58,000 – $72,500). These are, of course, the figures for the local market, so expect them to be slightly different for the European one.
The model has already completed several engineering tests, and HiPhi is rapidly approaching mass production. European customers can order the Y by the end of 2023 and expect to get their hands on the EV next year.
