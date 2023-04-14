Luxury EV HiPhi X Earns TÜV SÜD Homologation, European Market Launch Is in the Works

Chinese car brands are continuing to make their way to European markets. For instance, the luxury EV brand HiPhi had its vehicles tested by TÜV SÜD to get approval for the HiPhi X SUV. Today, I’m taking a closer look at the all-electric car and its homologation process.
Human Horizons is the Chinese company behind the HiPhi brand. The mobility technology company focuses on future intelligent transportation and established HiPhi in 2017. It currently has only two EVs available – the X and the Z, while the Y will be revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18. I know, they’re not very inspiring names, but I guess the brand wanted to keep things minimalistic. The HiPhi X was the first model – it took less than four years to become popular in the Chinese market.
HiPhi regards the X as “a car of the future,” claiming it integrates several industry-first features. For instance, it boasts PML (Programmable Matrix Lighting) headlights, which can project images or movies, and an intelligent automatic door system with no door handles.
The vehicle has been engineered with luxury in mind and boasts a futuristic, almost spaceship-like design with a blend of suicide doors and a gull-wing roof. It’s available in two seating configurations. Its price is definitely on the deluxe side: around $90,000 (about €82,000) for the six-seater and up to $126,000 (about €114,830) for the four-seater, although prices vary depending on the region.
Regarding performance, the HiPhi X is not too shabby. It features 220 kW dual motors front and rear that enable the SUV to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds. Moreover, its maker claims it has a motor efficiency of 97.2%, up to par with the best in its class. The Extended Range version of the car is equipped with a 97 kWh battery pack, which can offer up to 650 km (404 miles) of range under CLTC (China light-duty vehicle test cycle) conditions.
TÜV is short for “Technischer Überwachungsverein” in German, translating to Technical Inspection Association. Long story short, TÜV associations are independent companies that test, inspect, and certify technologies and products. TÜV SÜD is, as the organization describes, “the trusted partner of choice for safety, security, and sustainability solutions.”
HiPhi X passing the approval and homologation process means that it adheres to European regulations. This isn’t an easy result, as European standards are strict. TÜV SÜD analyzed the chassis control, brakes, battery management system, steering, and other systems.
The organization also made sure the EV’s high-voltage components didn’t interfere with the ambient electromagnetic environment. Not only did the SUV pass, but TÜV SÜD completed the EU Homologation for it in record time.
This was the next step in HiPhi entering the European market. We don’t have any exact dates regarding its expansion yet, but the Chinese EV brand will reveal more information at the Shanghai Auto Show.
