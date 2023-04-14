Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Super Wagon Is Ready To Digitally Hunt Down Audi RS 4s

There are some new kids on the Alfa Romeo block with the mid-cycle refresh received last fall. These are the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio, and they are bound to be joined by the super-hot Quadrifoglio versions.
Understood to be unveiled in the coming months, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio too) is believed to retain the 2.9L unit. The twin-turbo V6 engine was made with Ferrari’s know-how, and it pumps out 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). The output is rated at 505 hp in the current BMW M3 rival from the Italian marque. These numbers will reportedly be identical in the upcoming model, which is otherwise expected to be one of the best driver’s cars of the year.
If it's one thing that saddens us when it comes to the Alfa Romeo Giulia family, is the lack of additional body styles. You see, Mercedes, Audi and even BMW have premium compact sports wagons in their lineups, in the form of the C 63 Estate, RS 4 Avant, and M3 Touring respectively. But there is no Sportwagon version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. By the looks of it, the automaker, which operates under the roof of Stellantis, isn’t planning such a car. Thus, no matter how badly some enthusiasts may want a five-door Giulia (hot or not), it won’t happen, not when it comes to the current iteration anyway.
Nevertheless, the rendering world would beg to disagree, as there are several long-roof takes on the premium compact sedan. One of the latest came from Kelsonik on Instagram, and it imagines the car as a five-door Giulia GTA. The visual differences are obvious, as it sports a longer roof ending above the tailgate that opens up to reveal a bigger cargo area, larger rear three-quarter panels, and bigger three-quarter windows. The face was inspired by that of the facelifted Giulia, albeit with sleeker headlamps, and elsewhere, it sports the same aggressive design as the real Giulia GTA.
This would obviously include the weight-saving measurements that make the Giulia GTA up to 220 pounds (100 kg) lighter than the Quadrifoglio, as well as the updated powertrain. This features a new titanium exhaust system with central exhaust tips, a different ECU tune, an improved cooling system, and redesigned rods and pistons. The result is 532 horsepower, roughly 30 horses more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio. There is a new Launch Control system on deck too, and it allows the car to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, or slightly quicker than the iconic Ferrari Enzo. A hypothetical five-door variant of the Giulia GTA would be a hair slower due to the added weight, but it would still be one ultra-hot proposal. The question is, would you buy one if money was no concern?
If it's one thing that saddens us when it comes to the Alfa Romeo Giulia family, is the lack of additional body styles. You see, Mercedes, Audi and even BMW have premium compact sports wagons in their lineups, in the form of the C 63 Estate, RS 4 Avant, and M3 Touring respectively. But there is no Sportwagon version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. By the looks of it, the automaker, which operates under the roof of Stellantis, isn’t planning such a car. Thus, no matter how badly some enthusiasts may want a five-door Giulia (hot or not), it won’t happen, not when it comes to the current iteration anyway.
Nevertheless, the rendering world would beg to disagree, as there are several long-roof takes on the premium compact sedan. One of the latest came from Kelsonik on Instagram, and it imagines the car as a five-door Giulia GTA. The visual differences are obvious, as it sports a longer roof ending above the tailgate that opens up to reveal a bigger cargo area, larger rear three-quarter panels, and bigger three-quarter windows. The face was inspired by that of the facelifted Giulia, albeit with sleeker headlamps, and elsewhere, it sports the same aggressive design as the real Giulia GTA.
This would obviously include the weight-saving measurements that make the Giulia GTA up to 220 pounds (100 kg) lighter than the Quadrifoglio, as well as the updated powertrain. This features a new titanium exhaust system with central exhaust tips, a different ECU tune, an improved cooling system, and redesigned rods and pistons. The result is 532 horsepower, roughly 30 horses more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio. There is a new Launch Control system on deck too, and it allows the car to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, or slightly quicker than the iconic Ferrari Enzo. A hypothetical five-door variant of the Giulia GTA would be a hair slower due to the added weight, but it would still be one ultra-hot proposal. The question is, would you buy one if money was no concern?