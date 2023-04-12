2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Leaks in China, Will Debut on April 17

The ID. family of all-electric vehicles will grow larger on April 17 with the unveiling of the ID.7 sedan. Pretty much a replacement for the internal combustion-engined Passat sedan, the newcomer will debut a highly efficient drive unit baptized APP550. Given time, said electric motor will carry over to the remainder of the ID. series.
Leaked in all its glory in China, the ID.7 is reassuringly bland. Not weird like the 911-esque Hyundai Ioniq 6, nor desirable like the Tesla Model 3, but simply bland. The white-painted body shell and black accents add to the blandness, together with the generic wheels.
Baptized ID.7 Vizzion in China after the namesake concept from the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, the series-production car was leaked by the Ministry of Information and Technology. Both exterior design and specs, that is. The Chinese regulator lists an overall length of 4,956 millimeters, an overall width of 1,862 millimeters, and a height of 1,537 millimeters, which makes the ID.7 larger in every respect than the Euro-spec Passat sedan that will be canned very soon.
Curb weight is 2,122 kilograms (4,678 pounds), tire dimensions are 235/55 R18 and 235/50 R19, and the wheelbase measures 2,965 millimeters compared to 2,786 millimeters for the aforementioned Passat. The ID.7 features NMC battery cells manufactured by CATL-FAW Power Battery Co., Ltd. The drive unit has a continuous output of 70 kW and a peak output of 150 kW. That's 94 and 201 horsepower despite the APP550 developing up to 210 kW (282 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque according to Volkswagen.
China will initially get a 77-kWh battery pack. The Wolfsburg-based automaker has already confirmed a long-range option with 86 kilowatt hours on tap. The latter battery is good for a rather impressive 700 kilometers (435 miles) of range under the WLTP, a testing standard that is more optimistic than the EPA's way of doing estimating fuel consumption and range.
The final piece of information revealed by the Chinese regulator is top speed, namely 155 kilometers per hour (96 miles per hour). Despite the somewhat unexciting exterior styling, the numbers are pretty good on paper. But the big question is, will the price be right as well?
The ongoing EV price war saw mainstream automakers like Tesla and Chinese automakers like BYD mark down their prices due to a plethora of reasons. Manufacturing costs are steadily declining, standardization is driving economies of scale, lithium prices are falling, and competition is higher than ever before. Tesla was virtually unchallenged in the past, but as legacy automakers roll out increasingly more electric vehicle models, the pressure is on for everyone, not just Tesla.
Volkswagen confirmed that ID.7 production would begin in the second half of 2023 in Germany at the Emden plant. The US market will receive the ID.7 in 2024, most likely as a 2024 model. Regardless of market, the ID.7 employs MacPherson strut-type suspension up front and a five-link rear arrangement.
