Why Kia’s EV9 Is A Game Changing Electric SUV

The Kia EV9 is one of the most dramatic-looking electric cars in recent years. Its boxy styling and fresh interior will have rivals like Tesla incredibly worried. The EV9 is coming for the Tesla Model X, with its 336 miles of range and a likely price tag well below that of its main rival. With the basic architecture of the Hyundai E-GMP platform as its base as well, the EV9 is expected to be one of the most efficient electric SUVs on the market.
If Kia can produce an electric SUV with all these plus points, for a fraction of the Tesla’s price, and with the bonus of those swiveling seats, well then it is a game changer for electric vehicles. Proving that great SUVs do not need to cost big bucks.
The most significant talking point of the EV9 is the range that it packs. With 336 miles/540 km on offer, it beats the Tesla Model X Plaid, which has 333 miles/535 km of range. It's also not too short of the 348 miles/560 km that the dual-motor trim Model X has to offer. While Kia hasn't released pricing figures for the EV9 yet, it will also likely cost a fraction of what the Model X costs. The big win with regards to range, though, is that EVs such as these should help eliminate range anxiety for many consumers.
Range anxiety is still a problem that electric car manufacturers are facing. However, anything around the 250-300 miles/500 km mark should easily alleviate those concerns. It is doubtful that most people would go more than 300 miles without stopping off overnight somewhere where they can charge their car. The E-GMP platform that Kia shares with parent company Hyundai should also mean that the EV9 is incredibly efficient, despite its size. Speaking of the size, the EV9 isn't as offensive as the Model X, and it has something else to offer too. A somewhat quirky exterior design.
The vertical headlights of the EV9 are a real standout feature. As is the refined and small air dam area. Kia has also not gone down the rabbit hole like many other manufacturers in adding a fake grille to the front of the EV9. Something else that is rather pleasing is how close it is visually to the concept Kia unveiled a couple of years ago. The only significant thing not found on the EV9 that was on the concept are the suicide doors and the lack of a B-pillar, but this was always going to be a longshot. Thankfully, the EV9 still looks great, even without those doors.
With such a boxy style, you might expect the EV9 to not be as efficient as its main rivals. But that isn't the case. It has a drag coefficient of 0.28, which matches up well with the Hyundai Ioniq 5's. The Ioniq 6 and Tesla Model X are lower at 0.21 and 0.24, respectively, but the EV9s drag number is hardly bad. The EV9 will still no doubt be as efficient as you would expect from a product within the Hyundai-Kia family. Meanwhile, the EV9 has even more up its sleeve, thanks to those brilliant swiveling seats.
The middle row can swivel around, meaning you can face those behind you and talk to them in the third row. While this feature won't be available on United States models, it is still a unique characteristic that Kia can claim the EV9 has.
One big thing that places the EV9 over many of its rivals is its exterior. Its main rival, the Model X, sports a design similar to many other current models featuring curvy lines. It very much conforms to the standards set by other car companies. The EV9, much like Hyundai did with their Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, does not conform to any other styling philosophy. Boxy designs like the EV9's are somewhat rare, which allows the Kia SUV to really stand out from the competition.
The EV9 is one of the most exciting electric SUVs in recent times. While it's in some ways annoying to see yet another SUV on the market, it is refreshing to see one with such a different type of design. Kia knows how to make an electric car, with the EV6 proving that. The knowledge shared with parent company Hyundai should mean that they'll produce a real winner here. The EV9 may cost around $50,000 or €45,000. While still expensive, this puts it at a massively lower price point than the nearly €100,000 Tesla Model X. That in itself is something that is also very exciting. We can't wait to get our hands on the new EV9 when it launches.