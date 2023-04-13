Why Kia’s EV9 Is A Game Changing Electric SUV

The Kia EV9 is one of the most dramatic-looking electric cars in recent years. Its boxy styling and fresh interior will have rivals like Tesla incredibly worried. The EV9 is coming for the Tesla Model X, with its 336 miles of range and a likely price tag well below that of its main rival. With the basic architecture of the Hyundai E-GMP platform as its base as well, the EV9 is expected to be one of the most efficient electric SUVs on the market.

13 photos Photo: Kia