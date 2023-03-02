2024 Kia EV9 Shows Sleek Exterior on Video, Electric Crossover Due This Month

Kia has started the teasing game when it comes to the EV9, and we all know what that means, don’t we? That’s right, the brand’s upcoming flagship electric crossover is about to be unveiled.
In a short press release accompanying the two teaser videos shared at the bottom of the page, the Korean automaker states that they will showcase the vehicle’s design inside and out in mid-March. Subsequently, they will release the entire information about it during the world premiere scheduled for the end of the month.
As for the clips in question, they partially reveal the exterior of the 2024 Kia EV9 ahead of the grand premiere. The model sports an intricate lighting signature up front, with multiple LEDs flanking the closed-off grille. The brand’s logo is visible on the clean-looking hood. Further back, it has a boxy profile, with flush-mounted door handles and small roof rails, and at the rear, it features Y-shaped taillights that kind of send Volvo vibes, a clean tailgate design, and the OEM emblem decorating it.
Beneath the skin, the battery-electric alternative to the Kia Telluride uses a stretched version of the same platform that underpins the EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Genesis GV60. It should be a bit longer than the ICE-powered model, if it stays true to the eponymous concept unveiled in 2021 that is, which had 122 inches (3,100 mm) between the axles, almost 8 inches (200 mm) more than the Telluride. Thanks to the clever packaging, it will have a very spacious interior, thus making longer journeys more pleasant for those on the second row. Speaking of which, it is expected to be offered with seating for six and seven.
Kia couldn’t keep some of the juiciest details a secret until the official unveiling, as an alleged leaked document reveals that it will get three powertrain options. The punchiest one is understood to launch with 400 hp and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque, for the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 5.2 seconds, whereas the mid-spec is expected with identical output and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm). Those getting the entry-level variant will reportedly have to make do with 200 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (339 Nm).
Besides having to decide between the three powertrains, future customers will also have to choose the trim level that best suits their needs from the list supposedly comprising five of them. The EV9’s towing capacity should be rated at between 2,000 and 4,500 lbs (907-2,041 kg), and the driving range is believed to vary from 220 to 290 miles (354-467 km) on a full charge, depending on the selected drivetrain. We will find out soon enough if that is true or not.
As for the clips in question, they partially reveal the exterior of the 2024 Kia EV9 ahead of the grand premiere. The model sports an intricate lighting signature up front, with multiple LEDs flanking the closed-off grille. The brand’s logo is visible on the clean-looking hood. Further back, it has a boxy profile, with flush-mounted door handles and small roof rails, and at the rear, it features Y-shaped taillights that kind of send Volvo vibes, a clean tailgate design, and the OEM emblem decorating it.
Beneath the skin, the battery-electric alternative to the Kia Telluride uses a stretched version of the same platform that underpins the EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Genesis GV60. It should be a bit longer than the ICE-powered model, if it stays true to the eponymous concept unveiled in 2021 that is, which had 122 inches (3,100 mm) between the axles, almost 8 inches (200 mm) more than the Telluride. Thanks to the clever packaging, it will have a very spacious interior, thus making longer journeys more pleasant for those on the second row. Speaking of which, it is expected to be offered with seating for six and seven.
Kia couldn’t keep some of the juiciest details a secret until the official unveiling, as an alleged leaked document reveals that it will get three powertrain options. The punchiest one is understood to launch with 400 hp and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque, for the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 5.2 seconds, whereas the mid-spec is expected with identical output and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm). Those getting the entry-level variant will reportedly have to make do with 200 horsepower and 250 pound-feet (339 Nm).
Besides having to decide between the three powertrains, future customers will also have to choose the trim level that best suits their needs from the list supposedly comprising five of them. The EV9’s towing capacity should be rated at between 2,000 and 4,500 lbs (907-2,041 kg), and the driving range is believed to vary from 220 to 290 miles (354-467 km) on a full charge, depending on the selected drivetrain. We will find out soon enough if that is true or not.