2024 Kia EV9 Coming Soon as an Electric Alternative to the Three-Row Telluride

Should you buy a brand-new Telluride or wait for Kia to launch the EV9? The answer is subjective, and it pretty much revolves around the powertrain, whether you want your large Kia crossover with a good old internal combustion engine, or if a battery-electric assembly sounds better to you instead.
The Telluride-sized Kia EV9 is currently gearing up for introduction, with the Korean company putting the final touches to it. There have been several leaks so far, suggesting that its unveiling is due soon, and if everything goes according to plan, then it will make its way to the United States as a 2024 model, topping their high-riding vehicle family in terms of pricing.
Previewed by an eponymous concept a little over one year ago, the Kia EV9 appears to retain those looks, albeit with certain toned-down elements. The headlights, for one, will be bigger than those of the study, and it will sport different bumpers at both ends. Rather than sticking to camera mirrors, Kia decided to give it traditional ones. It is worth noting that the latest scooped prototype, which wore a heavy disguise, rode on wheels similar to the ones equipping the 2021 concept.
Hyundai’s E-GMP (electric global modular platform) currently underpins the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60. As for the upcoming EV9, it is believed to be underpinned by a stretched version of this architecture, thus sporting many inches between the axles. The study had a 3,100-mm (122-in) wheelbase length, 200 mm (7.9 in) longer than that of the Telluride, and if this carries over into production, then the EV9 will be very spacious on the inside, especially for second-row passengers. Those sitting on the third row shouldn’t complain too much, though probably when it comes to short trips, as on longer journeys, those seats will likely not be as comfortable. Look for seating for six or seven adults when it comes to the EV9.
Kia will allegedly launch it in five different trim levels, recent data indicates, with three powertrain options. The most affordable variants are understood to get 250 pound-feet (339 Nm) of torque, and 200 hp, and the mid-spec grades might sport 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) and 400 hp combined. As for the range-topper, it too is expected with 400 hp, and with more thrust available on tap, which could be rated at 480 lb-ft (651 Nm). Depending on the specification, the range will reportedly vary between 220 and 290 miles (354-467 km), and the car will have a towing capacity of 2,000, 3,500, or 4,500 pounds (907/1,588/2,041 kg). The latter number will be reserved for the punchiest variant of the zero-emission crossover that’s expected to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.2 seconds from naught.
