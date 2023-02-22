Mercedes Plant Reaches 22-Million Cars Milestone, EQS Getting All the Attention

Mercedes-Benz celebrates a major production milestone. The Mercedes-Benz number 22 million rolled off the production line in Sindelfingen, Germany. This historically important plant was founded more than 100 years ago. And today, it produces some of the company's most luxurious models.
Sindelfingen is a town in the region of Baden-Württemberg, about 15 km (9 miles) southwest of Stuttgart, where Mercedes-Benz is headquartered. However, Sindelfingen itself is no less important. Some of the world's most sophisticated cars have been produced here since 1919.
The origins of the factory itself actually date back to 1915. That is when aircraft production began here during the First World War. And in 1919, a year after the war, automobile production was added. The first of these was the Mercedes-Knight Type 16/45. It came with a 4.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 45 horsepower (around 46 ps).
In the 1920s and 1930s, large-scale production took off here, before the decline of car production from 1939-1945. After World War II, the industry recovered spectacularly, and by 1966 Sindelfingen was producing twice as many cars a year as in the late 1940s and early 1950s. It was all due to a more efficient production.
The first fully automatic robotic transfer line was installed and put into operation at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the body shop. This was a major technological breakthrough. Back then, the use of robots in production was relatively new. The robotic transfer line enabled a more efficient and precise production process, reducing the need for human labor and improving overall product quality. This achievement paved the way for the future of automotive production, opening up opportunities for even more advanced technologies and automation in the industry.
The factory reached the 20,000,000-vehicle production milestone in 2015, with the anniversary car being the Mercedes-Benz S 500 Plug-in Hybrid. In 2020, the current generation of the S-Class began production here, later joined by an electric version, the EQS.
A milestone for the factory comes in 2021 when production of the EQS, the first electric luxury saloon from Factory 56, begins. But in the more than 100-year history of the production facility, millions of cars wearing the three-pointed star badge have rolled off the production line, 22 million to be exact.
The EQS itself is a revolutionary model for the German brand as the first fully electric luxury saloon from the Mercedes-EQ division, a model that redefines the segment. The EQS 580 4MATIC is the top model, producing 523 ps (516 hp) and with a range of up to 770 km (around 478 miles) in the WLTP testing cycle. Charging can be done with up to 200 kW from a DC fast plug. Mercedes-Benz claims that in just 15 minutes the EQS can accumulate enough energy for 300 kilometers (around 186 miles).
The EQS 580 4Matic version has two motors one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. With these resources the electric sedan sprints from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.
Inside, driver and passengers enjoy the Hyperscreen technology that uses a massive curved 141-centimeter (56-inch) display. It incorporates both the digital instrument cluster and the center or right-hand passenger screen.
The doors of the EQS close and open by themselves. If the driver approaches the car with the key in his pocket, doors open automatically. The car system calculates the location of the car and considers whether this can be done safely. In other words, it adapts to the situation. The doors will close again as soon as the driver enters the car and presses the brake pedal.
To make life easier for owners when the electric sedan is charging, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a feature called Power Nap. It automatically reclines the seats to the maximum, pulls the side blinds, and plays a soothing melody through the sound system to create the perfect sleeping environment. So after a few minutes, not only will the car have its batteries charged, but so will the driver.
Aircraft production during WWI paved the way for the car factory
In 1972, a revolutionary event in the history of car production in Europe took place at Sindelfingen
The 22,000,000-anniversary car wasean EQS 580 4Matic electric sedan
