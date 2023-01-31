Ben Affleck Proves Batman Is Environmentally Conscious, Adds New EV Batmobile, the EQS

Last summer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visited several dealerships in pursuit of their next luxury car. It looks like they eventually gave up, but Affleck has been constantly adding new EVs to their garage.
In the last few weeks, the actor who played Batman in several DC Comics movies, including 'Justice League' and 'Batman vs Superman,' has driven some interesting cars. While he still has two more acting credits to come as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming 'The Flash' movie and the 'Aquaman' sequel, Affleck shows that Batman can also be quite environmentally conscious. Because he has been constantly adding EVs to his garage.
And now, Ben Affleck was recently seen behind the wheel of a dark Mercedes EQS Sedan that could act as Batman’s Batmobile in an alternate universe.
In the U.S., the Mercedes EQS Sedan starts at $102,310 and is available in three variants: the 450+ Sedan, the 450 4MATIC Sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan, and the AMG EQS Sedan. Based on the wheels and spoiler, Ben went for the top-of-the-line version, the Merceds-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. He already owns a high-performance Mercedes, the AMG S 63.
Of course, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Sedan is a bit different since it's a full EV. The flagship electric sedan comes with 649 horsepower (658 ps) and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque, thanks to a dual electric motor setup, with one placed on the front axle and the other on the rear one for an all-wheel drive layout.
With the EQ Boost from the AMG Dynamic Plus package engaged, those figures go all the way up to 751 horsepower (761 ps) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque.
Based on these figures, the elegant electric sedan can whizz from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, maxing out at 137 mph (220 kph). It comes with a 107.8-kWh battery pack, with an estimated EPA range of 277 mi (446 km). All of these start at $147,500.
But the choice is quite surprising given that the Academy Award-winning actor also owns the Tesla Model S, which is in direct competition with the EQS.
But Ben Affleck's Model S is a Plaid Version, which has an extra electric motor placed on the rear axle. The three of them deliver a total output of 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps) and provide an all-wheel drive configuration.
The American brand claims the Model S Plaid can hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 1.99 seconds, maxing out at 200 mph (322 kph). As for its range, it can go as far as 396 horsepower (637 km), thanks to its 100-kWh battery. And this one is slightly cheaper, with a price tag of $114,990.
Besides this new Batmobile, Affleck recently added the Rivian R1S and an electrified Ford Bronco to his collection.
