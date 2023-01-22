Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Cruising in the EV Bronco, It Was Ben’s Birthday Gift

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen cruising in the actor's electrified Ford Bronco over the weekend with the family. And it turns out, the Bronco restomod had been his 50th birthday present.
The Shotgun Wedding actress reportedly wanted to surprise her husband for his 50th birthday. And, since Ben is a big car fan, she could not go wrong with a brand-new car. And she went for an electrified Ford Bronco.
The power couple was seen out on Saturday, January 21, riding in Los Angeles, California, in the off-roader, along with their blended family. They enjoyed the sunny weather in the Seafoam Green vintage Bronco with the black soft top down.
This isn’t the only all-electric vehicle Ben Affleck was seen driving recently. Because in late December, he was also spotted behind the wheel of another EV, but this time, a Rivian R1S SUV. That one is the second model from the American electric car manufacturer, offered alongside a pickup truck called R1T. And, of course, Ben has been often seen behind the wheel of his Tesla Model S Plaid, which is one of his go-to cars.
But his and Jennifer's garage isn't just about electric cars, as they also own a few of luxury cars, a Bentley Continetal GTC, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, plus a a Mercedes-AMG S 63 and a few motorcycles, as well.
Coming back to their most recently used vehicle, the Bronco restomod is the work of Gateway Bronco, which has uses the vintage off-roaders and gives them a modern-day powertrain.
The company, based in Harmel, Illinois, offers electrified versions of the Ford Broc, replacing the old engine with electric motors. The one Jennifer Lopez bought for Ben Affleck is reportedly the all-electric Luxe-GT Ford Bronco, which features an electric motor rated at 400+ horsepower (406 ps), powerful enough to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in approximately 4 seconds. It's also able eto drive up to 300 miles or 483 kilometers before needing to be plugged in.
Besides its powertrain, the electrified Bronco includes modern features like Apple CarPlay, Gateway Bronco's exclusive electronic ride control, and heated and cooled seats. Affleck's also comes with a custom all-electric power folding convertible roof. According to the manufacturer, all of this comes with a starting price of $465,000.
Ben Affleck was first spotted behind the wheel of the electrified Bronco back in late December 2022. But it turns out he's had it for a bit longer.
The owner of Gateway Bronco, Seth Burgett shared with Motor Biscuit in December that the vehicle is, indeed, a Gateway Bronco build. And he added that “Jennifer Lopez bought the Bronco for Ben for his 50th birthday. (It) arrived the day before Ben's birthday.” Affleck celebrated his 50th birthday in August last year and this seems to have been a great birthday present.
The power couple was seen out on Saturday, January 21, riding in Los Angeles, California, in the off-roader, along with their blended family. They enjoyed the sunny weather in the Seafoam Green vintage Bronco with the black soft top down.
This isn’t the only all-electric vehicle Ben Affleck was seen driving recently. Because in late December, he was also spotted behind the wheel of another EV, but this time, a Rivian R1S SUV. That one is the second model from the American electric car manufacturer, offered alongside a pickup truck called R1T. And, of course, Ben has been often seen behind the wheel of his Tesla Model S Plaid, which is one of his go-to cars.
But his and Jennifer's garage isn't just about electric cars, as they also own a few of luxury cars, a Bentley Continetal GTC, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, plus a a Mercedes-AMG S 63 and a few motorcycles, as well.
Coming back to their most recently used vehicle, the Bronco restomod is the work of Gateway Bronco, which has uses the vintage off-roaders and gives them a modern-day powertrain.
The company, based in Harmel, Illinois, offers electrified versions of the Ford Broc, replacing the old engine with electric motors. The one Jennifer Lopez bought for Ben Affleck is reportedly the all-electric Luxe-GT Ford Bronco, which features an electric motor rated at 400+ horsepower (406 ps), powerful enough to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in approximately 4 seconds. It's also able eto drive up to 300 miles or 483 kilometers before needing to be plugged in.
Besides its powertrain, the electrified Bronco includes modern features like Apple CarPlay, Gateway Bronco's exclusive electronic ride control, and heated and cooled seats. Affleck's also comes with a custom all-electric power folding convertible roof. According to the manufacturer, all of this comes with a starting price of $465,000.
Ben Affleck was first spotted behind the wheel of the electrified Bronco back in late December 2022. But it turns out he's had it for a bit longer.
The owner of Gateway Bronco, Seth Burgett shared with Motor Biscuit in December that the vehicle is, indeed, a Gateway Bronco build. And he added that “Jennifer Lopez bought the Bronco for Ben for his 50th birthday. (It) arrived the day before Ben's birthday.” Affleck celebrated his 50th birthday in August last year and this seems to have been a great birthday present.