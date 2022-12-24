Ben Affleck Is Out Here Testing EVs, After the Ford Bronco Comes the Rivian

Ahead of Christmas, Ben Affleck seems to be out there testing out new cars. And it looks like he’s going for all-electric vehicles now, as he was just seen driving a Rivian R1S.
A few days ago, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck was seen cruising the streets of Los Angeles, California, in an electrified Ford Bronco. At the moment, Ford doesn’t offer an EV option for the beloved SUV, but Gateway Bronco, which is a licensed brand for Ford Motor Company, builds restomods of classic Broncos that include an all-electric powertrain.
And that was exactly what Ben was driving, alongside his youngest child, son Samuel, 10. And it seemed like the Ford Bronco EV might’ve been his early Christmas present.
Now it looks like the 50-year-old actor is out there testing EVs, because he was just recently seen behind the wheel of yet another electric SUV, but this time, a Midnight black Rivian R1S.
The actor was seen leaving his home in the Rivian R1S, while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, headed to work in a BMW 7-Series, the 740i.
The R1S SUV is the second model from American electric car manufacturer, besides the R1T, which is a pickup truck.
The Rivian R1S was planned in three versions, with different power outputs and battery capacities. For now, the only available trim is the Adventure package, which comes with both a Dual-Motor and a Quad-Motor AWD option. The most powerful is the four electric motors setup, which sends out 835 horsepower (847 ps) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque.
The brand claims the electric SUV can deliver quite a performance and made its acceleration a strong suit, as it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
As for the battery, the large pack, a 135-kWh option, which adds $6,000 to the mix, gives an EPA estimated range of some 314-316 miles (505-509 km). The American carmaker is planning to add a Max battery pack in the future, of 180 kWh. All of these come with a price of $78,000 before options and taxes.
When it comes to the interior, the electric SUV has a lot of space for up to seven passengers over three rows of seats. This couldn’t be better for Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez’s blended family. Their household includes his three children, Samuel, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, whom he shares with fellow actress and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, plus Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 14, whom she shares with singer Marc Anthony.
It’s unclear whether Ben Affleck owns either the electrified Ford Bronco or this Rivian R1S or he’s just testing them out before making a decision. But, with his $150 million net worth, he could easily afford to buy both of them. Especially if any of those is an early Christmas present from triple-threat Jennifer Lopez.
