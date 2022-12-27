Jennifer Lopez Rides in the Rivian R1S, But Doesn’t Take the Driver’s Seat

Jennifer Lopez is one of those stars who own a few luxurious cars but would rather sit in the passenger seat and let someone else take the wheel. And she does the same in the all-electric Rivian R1S.
A few days ago, Ben Affleck, 50, was seen cruising in two different EVs, an electrified classic Ford Bronco and a Rivian R1S. But, as Affleck usually loves driving, his wife, JLo, is not the same and she would rather sit shotgun than take the wheel.
And she did the same in the all-electric Rivian R1S. Lopez was spotted out and about for some last-minute shopping in Los Angeles, California, on Christmas Eve with her mother and sister. Wearing a thematic red and white outfit, the triple-threat star opted to hop in the passenger seat of their ride, the Rivian, as she let her sister, Lynda, take the wheel.
The Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV from American car manufacturer Rivian, which also has a pickup truck version, the R1T. And it looks like Ben Affleck might be leaning over to the electric side, as he also owns a Tesla Model S Plaid, besides the Gateway Bronco-electrified off-roader he was recently seen driving.
The R1S only has one available trim at the moment, the Adventure package, although it was planned for three versions with different power outputs and battery capacities. The Adventure package offers two powertrain options, a Dual-Motor and a Quad-Motor AWD, the latter being the most powerful setup, delivering 835 horsepower (847 ps) and a maximum torque of 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) to all wheels.
With figures like these, the electric SUV can put on quite a show, as it can whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in only 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
It has an EPA estimated range of some 314-316 miles (505-509 kilometers) thanks to its large battery pack of 135 kWh. The all-electric SUV has a starting price of $78,000 before options and taxes, and the large battery pack adds $6,000 to the mix. In the future, the American electric car manufacturer plans to add a Max battery pack, rated at 180 kWh.
Jennifer is not a particular fan of driving, and she has been often seen in the passenger seat in some of her expensive, luxurious cars. Her collection includes a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe in collaboration with West Coast Customs, a Bentley Continental GTC, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, but she rarely hops behind the wheel. Prior to receiving a Porsche 911 GTS Cabrio from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer hadn’t driven for over two decades. And she didn’t seem too keen on giving this powerful electric SUV a try while out in Los Angeles.
And she did the same in the all-electric Rivian R1S. Lopez was spotted out and about for some last-minute shopping in Los Angeles, California, on Christmas Eve with her mother and sister. Wearing a thematic red and white outfit, the triple-threat star opted to hop in the passenger seat of their ride, the Rivian, as she let her sister, Lynda, take the wheel.
The Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV from American car manufacturer Rivian, which also has a pickup truck version, the R1T. And it looks like Ben Affleck might be leaning over to the electric side, as he also owns a Tesla Model S Plaid, besides the Gateway Bronco-electrified off-roader he was recently seen driving.
The R1S only has one available trim at the moment, the Adventure package, although it was planned for three versions with different power outputs and battery capacities. The Adventure package offers two powertrain options, a Dual-Motor and a Quad-Motor AWD, the latter being the most powerful setup, delivering 835 horsepower (847 ps) and a maximum torque of 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) to all wheels.
With figures like these, the electric SUV can put on quite a show, as it can whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in only 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
It has an EPA estimated range of some 314-316 miles (505-509 kilometers) thanks to its large battery pack of 135 kWh. The all-electric SUV has a starting price of $78,000 before options and taxes, and the large battery pack adds $6,000 to the mix. In the future, the American electric car manufacturer plans to add a Max battery pack, rated at 180 kWh.
Jennifer is not a particular fan of driving, and she has been often seen in the passenger seat in some of her expensive, luxurious cars. Her collection includes a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe in collaboration with West Coast Customs, a Bentley Continental GTC, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, but she rarely hops behind the wheel. Prior to receiving a Porsche 911 GTS Cabrio from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer hadn’t driven for over two decades. And she didn’t seem too keen on giving this powerful electric SUV a try while out in Los Angeles.