Ben Affleck Cruises in a New Ride, An Electrified Ford Bronco Restomod

Ben Affleck loves driving, and he has many cars in his garage to prove that, with different models and body styles. And now it looks like the actor added one more, an electrified Ford Bronco restomod.
The Ford Bronco has always been a fan favorite, and it looks like it didn't take long for the 50-year-old actor to jump on this ship. Because he has just been seen cruising around Los Angeles, California, in a new ride, an electrified Ford Bronco.
Taking over the streets of LA in what seems to be his early Christmas present, the actor was joined by none other than his son, Samuel, 10, who is a big car fan.
While an official Ford Bronco EV is yet to come, there are other options out there. For example, there is Gateway Bronco, which is a Ford Motor Company-licensed brand that builds restomods of classic Broncos. And last year, they added EVs to their resume.
The one Ben has is based on the first-generation Bronco and it comes with a Seafoam Green paint job, a black soft top, and bright red center caps on the wheels.
Gateway Bronco, which is based in Harmel, Illinois, replaces the Bronco's old engine, which used to be an inline-six or a V8, with an electric motor rated at 295 horsepower (300 ps) for the entry-level version. That is just enough power for the off-roader to whizz from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 4.7 seconds, according to the brand.
When it comes to range, the Fuelie version can reportedly drive as far as 200 miles (322 km), while the Luxe GT can travel up to 300 miles (483 km) before needing to be plugged in. The Luxe GT has more power and more speed, too, being rated at 400+ horsepower (406 ps) and doing zero to 60 (0-97 km) in approximately 4 seconds.
All of this doesn't come cheap, of course. The entry-level Fuelie Electric Edition starts at $260,000, while you have to pay $380,000 for the Luxe GT Edition. The powertrain and batteries come with a seven-year warranty.
Ben Affleck shares Samuel with his ex-wife, fellow actress Jennifer Garner, as well as two daughters, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16. This year, he married Jennifer Lopez after rekindling their romance in May 2021, following 17 years apart.
The EV Ford Bronco will join Ben and Jen's garage, which offers shelter to a Mercedes-AMG S 63, Tesla Model S Plaid, a two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, and a Bentley Continental. And although it’s difficult to imagine JLo taking the wheel of this popular off-roader, Ben Affleck seems to love it. But we will probably see her riding in the passenger seat in no time.
