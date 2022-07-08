Obscure Chinese Electric GT Looks Cool in Extreme Freeze Drift

The 2017-established Chinese company Human Horizons recently detailed its year-long announced GT. Hi Phi Z is the name of the maker's second model, and the specs are intriguing.
On their three-month-old YouTube channel, a freshly intriguing video cathes the eye (it's also at the bottom of this story). cinematics aside, the car is very much ordinary, judging strictly from a motoring standpoint. With 0-100 KPH (0-62 MPH) in 3.8 seconds, the HiPhi Z is no match for the competition. However, in the powertrain department, things are promising: 120kWh high-performance liquid-cooled battery should provide autonomy above 700 km (440 miles). The ride also sounds enjoyable with all-aluminum double-wishbone front suspension, five-link rear suspension, air suspension, and Continuous Damping Control (CDC). Top with rear-wheel steering and an IVC vehicle dynamic control system that allows for a "turning circle similar to that of a MINI Cooper." Not too bad for a 5-meter long car.
According to the company, HiPhi Z is the first car in the world with a wrap-around Star-Ring ISD light curtain. Translated, that means 4,066 individual LEDs with human- and surroundings-interaction capability. The doors, for example, feature many hi-techs that automatically detect people, keys, and other vehicles. Algorithmically, door opening speeds and angles are adjusted to suit the various real-life scenarios of daily traffic.
The self-proclaimed "ultra-futuristic spaceship-like digital setup" in the car includes the AI companion Hi Phi Bot. The computer butler can adjust every aspect of the driving and passenger experience. Racing bucket seats with soft-touch Ultrasuede® Bio Galaxy fabric, a 23-speaker audio system, and flowing ambient panel lights join forces with a fragrance-providing system to provide an immersive and comforting environment. Let's look at this again: lights, sound, feel, and smell should create a luxurious ambiance for the occupants. Well, that should be a bar raiser for the luxury car standards.
The company is very elusive in providing specific details about its upcoming flagship. Still, it does brag about "the world's only vehicle-grade, 4-degrees of freedom (DOF), 8-direction infinitely adjustable, high-speed motion robotic arm which can move back and forth in place in less than a second and features control accuracy of up to 0.001mm, being able to perform a variety of delicate movements with barely a noise". We'll have to wait until this August to see what's what, as that's when the Chinese car will be available for drive tests. By the way, anyone can book via the company's smartphone app (or so the claim goes).
With prices ranging between $89k and $129k, Human Horizon has high hopes for its future tech-packed car. "Through rigorous testing and development, the HiPhi Z has retained more than 95% of its production intents revealed previously" (Ding Lei, founder, CEO, and chairman of HiPhi). Oddly enough, though, at the time of this article, the company's official YouTube channel had 64 subscribers and only hosted seven videos (all of them with under 4k combined views). All in all, if the car matches the cinematography, the Chinese might just be more than a pleasant surprise.
