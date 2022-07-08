Obscure Chinese Electric GT Looks Cool in Extreme Freeze Drift

More on this:

1 China Has Terrible News About the Chip Shortage

2 U.S. Citizens Can Import Cheap EVs From China, It's Not a Good Idea

3 China Has the Great Wall on Earth, Chinese Zhurong Rover Has This Tiny Scarp on Mars

4 NIO Denies It Will Use AMD Chips After Chipmaker Publicly Said That Would Be the Case

5 China Bracing Itself For Global Dominance in Electric Vehicle Market