Geely Unveils the High-Tech Yinhe Car Series Along With Several Electrified Technologies

Many major car brands are heading toward an electrified future and trying to stand out by coming up with all sorts of technology. One example is Geely Auto Group, a Chinese automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China. The company announced that it officially launched Geely Yinhe, a new high-end electrified product series comprised of the Yinhe L7 long-range PHEV SUV and the Yinhe Light fully electric concept model.
This new series focuses on premium long-range hybrid and pure electric vehicles. Geely has ambitious plans for it - six additional models will be released within the next two years. Including the L7 SUV and the L6 sedan, there will be four long-range hybrid electric models. The other three will be part of the pure Yinhe E range, with the first model, the E8, scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The company's futuristic vision is reflected not only in the L7's design but also in its performance. Gelly unveiled several new advanced electrified technologies along with the "Yinhe" vehicle range, including the NordThor Hybrid 8848 powertrain, the Aegis battery safety system, and the latest smart vehicle operating system Yinhe N-OS.
With more and more electrified vehicles roaming our streets, there's an increasing number of cases involving battery leaks or even fires. Geely's solution to these issues is the Aegis battery safety system, engineered to protect against direct impacts to the battery in crash situations. Furthermore, the system can increase the battery life by 20% by predicting and preventing various problems, such as thermal runaways, via what Geely calls the "Wise Star Cloud Connected Central Computing System."
NordThor is the brand's dedicated hybrid engine, capable of a peak thermal efficiency of 44.26%. It can also boost fuel economy by up to 15% using the predictive energy management system. It's paired with Geely's proprietary three-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission), which will find the best balance between performance and fuel economy.
Tying everything together is the Yinhe N-Operating System - Geely boldly claims the software makes its Yinhe vehicles the smartest ones on the road. As part of its Smart Geely 2025 strategy, the Chinese automaker focuses on operating systems, self-developed chips, intelligent cloud computing, and satellite networks. According to Geely, the system offers the fastest system startup and response time in its class – it takes just 0.5 seconds to enter a ready operational state.
The company will benefit from its parent company's network of satellites to have access to accurate geo-positioning and high-precision maps, which are used in the intelligent driving functionality. By 2025, Geely Holding Group expects to have a 72-satellite network.
Because the technological sector is so fast-paced, the "best-in class" claims typically don't last long. That being said, by significantly investing in software and providing a high-tech experience for its customers, Geely can take its piece of the EV pie.
The company's futuristic vision is reflected not only in the L7's design but also in its performance. Gelly unveiled several new advanced electrified technologies along with the "Yinhe" vehicle range, including the NordThor Hybrid 8848 powertrain, the Aegis battery safety system, and the latest smart vehicle operating system Yinhe N-OS.
With more and more electrified vehicles roaming our streets, there's an increasing number of cases involving battery leaks or even fires. Geely's solution to these issues is the Aegis battery safety system, engineered to protect against direct impacts to the battery in crash situations. Furthermore, the system can increase the battery life by 20% by predicting and preventing various problems, such as thermal runaways, via what Geely calls the "Wise Star Cloud Connected Central Computing System."
NordThor is the brand's dedicated hybrid engine, capable of a peak thermal efficiency of 44.26%. It can also boost fuel economy by up to 15% using the predictive energy management system. It's paired with Geely's proprietary three-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission), which will find the best balance between performance and fuel economy.
Tying everything together is the Yinhe N-Operating System - Geely boldly claims the software makes its Yinhe vehicles the smartest ones on the road. As part of its Smart Geely 2025 strategy, the Chinese automaker focuses on operating systems, self-developed chips, intelligent cloud computing, and satellite networks. According to Geely, the system offers the fastest system startup and response time in its class – it takes just 0.5 seconds to enter a ready operational state.
The company will benefit from its parent company's network of satellites to have access to accurate geo-positioning and high-precision maps, which are used in the intelligent driving functionality. By 2025, Geely Holding Group expects to have a 72-satellite network.
Because the technological sector is so fast-paced, the "best-in class" claims typically don't last long. That being said, by significantly investing in software and providing a high-tech experience for its customers, Geely can take its piece of the EV pie.