Geely Unveils the High-Tech Yinhe Car Series Along With Several Electrified Technologies

Many major car brands are heading toward an electrified future and trying to stand out by coming up with all sorts of technology. One example is Geely Auto Group, a Chinese automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China. The company announced that it officially launched Geely Yinhe, a new high-end electrified product series comprised of the Yinhe L7 long-range PHEV SUV and the Yinhe Light fully electric concept model.

7 photos Photo: Geely