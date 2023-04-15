Zero DSR/X E-Motorcycle Mixes Premium Software and Hardware to Offer Exciting Adventures

Some time ago, I began taking an interest in electric motorcycles. I have covered several brands here on autoevolution. The time has come to talk about a two-wheeled EV from one of the leaders in the electric motorcycle market - I’m talking about Zero Motorcycles. Being an adventure motorcycle rider myself, the first I’d like to discuss from the brand’s range is the DSR/X.
Zero was one of the first companies to capitalize on the rising interest in electric motorcycles. The company was founded in 2006 in Santa Cruz, California. It has since become a globally recognized brand that aims to create a superior riding experience via its electric-powered motorcycles.
The DSR/X was revealed in September last year as the first-ever adventure motorcycle made by Zero. It was an addition to the company’s wide range of EVs, and it consists of two main categories: Street and Dual Sport. Let’s see what it’s all about.
It doesn’t take more than a glance at the two-wheeler to understand it’s meant to take you on an adventure, both on and off the beaten path. The steel-trellis frame was inspired by the bike’s SR/F and SR/S siblings, with a wide geometry built around it for increased control in all environments.
Typical with adventure motorcycles, the DSR/X features an upright riding position, a long, 60-inch (1,526 mm) wheelbase, and high ground clearance. It tips the scales at 544 lbs. (247 kg) and can carry a hefty 556 lbs. (252 kg).
The motor is paired with a Z-Force battery pack with a capacity of 17.3 kWh (15.2 kWh nominal). Together, they enable the DSR/X to have about 180 miles (290 km) of urban range. Since customers probably won’t ride it so much in the city, I believe the 107-mile (172-km) highway range is more relevant. The estimate is for a speed of 55 mph (89 kph). Speeding up to 70 mph (113 kph) reduces the highway range to about 85 miles (137 km).
Charging time is pretty quick – it will take around 2 hours to reach 95% with a standard charger and one hour to achieve the same level with a 6kW rapid charger. That means you can easily take a lunch break from riding and return to hitting the road with a fully juiced-up battery.
One of the significant benefits of EVs is that you’ll have to spend less on fuel – Zero estimates recharging costs about $1.94 (€1.78).
So far, we know that the DSR/X has enough power to tackle various environments. Let’s see how the other components come into play to offer an engaging yet comfortable ride. The bike is fitted with a Showa suspension system with a fully adjustable 7.48 inches (190 mm) of travel both in the front and rear.
You’ll find dual J-Juan 4-piston calipers with 320 x 5 mm discs in the front and a piston floating caliper from the same brand with a 265x4.5 mm disc at the rear, ensuring you have adequate stopping power. The DSR/X comes with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires as standard.
But what gives this e-motorcycle an extra edge is the multitude of software features. For instance, it’s equipped with the Bosch Motorcycle Stability Control, which works both on and offroad. It assists regardless of terrain and conditions while accelerating, braking, cornering, and riding straight.
Other notable systems are Parking Mode, which allows the rider to slowly back into parking spaces, and the Bosc Vehicle Hold Braking, which serves as a temporary parking brake, especially useful on steep slopes.
Customers can select between five preprogrammed ride modes, Sport, Street, Eco, Rain, and Canyon, on the bike’s full-color 5” TFT display. They can also configure a custom ride mode via Zero’s NextGen app, where they can modify performance in key areas such as top speed, torque, braking, and neutral battery regeneration.
Zero offers a wide range of adventure accessories, such as multiple storage compartments, windscreens, an extended battery, and more.
At the core of the e-motorcycle is Zero’s newest direct drive motor, the Z-Force 75-10X, which outputs the highest output of power we’ve seen on a Zero motorcycle. The permanent magnet AC motor is passively air-cooled and has enhanced thermal efficiency. It delivers a peak power of 100 hp (75 kW) at 3,650 rpm and 166 ft-lb. (225 Nm). The bike’s top speed isn’t mind-blowing, limited to 112 mph (180 kph), with a sustained speed of 100 mph (161 kph).
Power is delivered via a clutchless direct drive, so there’s no more need for riders to switch gears. If you’ve been riding traditional motorbikes your whole life, the transition will probably feel a bit odd at first, but I believe it won’t take much to get used to it. Moreover, the bike is equipped with a Gates Carbon Drive Moto X9 belt, so you’ll have less maintenance to carry out compared to the conventional chain drive.
Another critical feature that works in tandem with Bosch’s MSC system is Zero’s Cypher III+, unleashing the full capabilities of the bike when off-roading. Add to that the top-of-the-line ABS, and riders can rest assured they have maximum control and safety while riding.
The Zero DSR/X is available for an MSRP of $24,500 (€22,444), similar to other premium e-motorcycles on the market, such as the Energica Experia. The price can quickly increase if you go for additional accessories. You can choose between two colors, White Pearl and Sage. You can find more information about the capable EV on the manufacturer’s website.