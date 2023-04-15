This Ferrari SF90 vs. a 3,000-HP Nissan "Patrol" Started Well Enough but Ended in Disaster

Drag races are typically the same, aside from high-octane special events ending with parachutes used as brake pedals. While today's race from the hot desert of Abu Dhabi is somewhere in between, it's still nothing short of a spectacle, mainly because of the plot twist at the end.
Before getting to the main event, we must go through a couple of warm-up races. Sort of like you would see in boxing matches before "Iron" Mike stepped into action.
The Nissan Patrol Super Safari edition is the first contender, rocking a 4.8-liter 6-cylinder engine that can deliver 276 hp (280 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. You won't have a lot of luck finding a Super Safari in the US because its natural habitat is the Middle East, priced between $42,000-$57,000.
Next to it, we have another Patrol, but this one had a turbocharger installed that ups its power output from 276 hp (280 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) to 375 hp (380 ps) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque.
They both weigh the same, 5,953 lbs. or 2,700 kg, so aside from the performance mods, it should be an even race, even though the winner won't surprise anyone.
That said, funny enough, the tuned version driven by Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel had a slight hiccup during the start because he was in RWD mode, not AWD, as he should have been. He still won every race, though, no doubt about that.
Next up, the previous winner went head-to-head with another Nissan Patrol tuned to the high heavens that boasted a twin-turbo kit capable of outputting a whopping 1,183 hp (1,200 ps) with 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.
After a pointless yet entertaining battle, they finally brought out the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Now, we all know how remarkable this gorgeous engineering feat on wheels is, with its 4.0-liter V8 turbo engine that can deliver up to 986 hp (1,000 ps) with 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, so let's see how it fared against the 1,183 hp (1,200 ps) Nissan.
During the drag races, the SF90 obliterated the Nissan three times in a row with no mercy shown. However, during the roll races that followed, the Patrol was the one that took home the bacon.
Finally, they got the big boy out of its lair to face the Ferrari and see if the sportscar could handle an almost 3,000 hp hulk of a car.
The reason the "Patrol" got all those horsies is that, underneath the ruggedly cube-shaped exterior, there's a GT-R chassis carrying a highly tuned 3.8-liter V6 engine capable of outputting an astonishing 2,958 hp (3,000 ps) with 2,581 ft-lb (3,500 Nm) of torque.
The emojis "wt*" and "om*g" come to mind, but somehow, even those would be an understatement. Apparently, this Frankencar set a speed world record last year, clocking in at 233.7 mph (376.16 kph).
Interestingly, they attempted a roll race first to ensure everything was kosher before going for the classic 1/4-mile ("at a time") drag races.
During the first try, they rolled out at 31 mph or 50 kph, where the SF90 took the lead for a while, only for the Nissan behemoth to go past it like it was standing still. It did come with a cost, though, for the crank had "left the chat" and broke off, which only meant one thing! A rematch will ensue after they repair the Nissan "Patrol GT-R."
This event took place on a 3-mile long runway built by the Abu Dhabi authorities, so rich people could take their supercars and blow steam off there instead of public roads, where lives could be at risk.
