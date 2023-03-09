Ferrari Recalls SF90 Over Safety Concern, Passenger Seat Will Be Replaced

Named after the Formula 1 racing car that celebrated nine decades since Enzo Ferrari founded Scuderia Ferrari in 1929, the SF90 is the most powerful series-production model to wear the Prancing Horse badge. A plug-in hybrid with three electric motors and reverseless dual-clutch transmission, the Scuderia Ferrari 90 has been recalled to the tune of 13 units built for the U.S. market.
Ferrari became aware of the safety concern we’ll cover in a jiffy during homologation tests performed in July 2022. The Maranello-based automaker identified an issue regarding the medium-sized passenger seat, on which child seats may be installed. In the event of a passenger airbag deployment, the dummy’s biomechanical performance wasn’t compliant with the requirements of a certain motor vehicle safety standard.
The homologation tests were performed on a brand-new model that uses the medium-sized passenger seat of the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. Although Ferrari doesn’t mention the model in question, pretty much everyone agrees that it’s the Versione Speciale that we talked about on many occasions here on autoevolution.
Ferrari repeated the aforementioned tests on the SF90 to ascertain whether this problem carries over to the SF90. It does, and more worrying still, even the large-sized passenger seat is extremely close to the maximum threshold allowed by motor vehicle safety standard 208.
As a result, the SF90 is produced exclusively with the XL-sized passenger seat since February 21st, 2023. Ferrari isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths caused by the safety concern presented above. Both the Basic (part number 000917105) and Daytona (part number 000917113) versions of the M-sized passenger seat are called back, with both manufactured by Sabelt of Italy.
The affected vehicles produced to U.S. specifications were assembled between January 11th, 2021 and November 3rd, 2022 for the 2021 through 2023 model years. Both the fixed-head berlinetta and hard-top convertible are called back. The remedy comes in the form of an XL-sized passenger seat, installed by the dealership at no cost to the customer. Owners will be notified about the recall no later than April 30th by mail.
Priced at more than $500,000 sans the $5,000 destination charge, the SF90 is a bargain compared to the KERS-equipped LaFerrari before it. The Scuderia Ferrari 90 is more powerful thanks to its more advanced hybrid system. Total system output is rated at 986 horsepower (make that 1,000 ps on the nose if you prefer the metric system) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at 6,000 spinnies.
Supplied by Michigan-based Magna, the 8 DCL900 dual-clutch transmission of the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider doesn’t feature a reverse gear because that would have added unwanted weight (3 kilograms or 6.6 pounds) to an already heavy car. The two front-mounted electric motors are tasked with reversing, and they also enable torque vectoring to maximize traction on corner exit.
