Ferrari Recalls SF90 Over Safety Concern, Passenger Seat Will Be Replaced

Named after the Formula 1 racing car that celebrated nine decades since Enzo Ferrari founded Scuderia Ferrari in 1929, the SF90 is the most powerful series-production model to wear the Prancing Horse badge. A plug-in hybrid with three electric motors and reverseless dual-clutch transmission, the Scuderia Ferrari 90 has been recalled to the tune of 13 units built for the U.S. market.

19 photos Photo: Ferrari / edited