Energica Ego Is the Ultimate Race-Bred Electric Motorcycle With a 150 Mph Top Speed

When you think of a high-performance motorcycle, chances are an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) motorcycle comes to mind. Today, I'll show you a different perspective via the Energica Ego e-motorcycle. As electric drivetrain technology is rapidly advancing, I believe we should also give all-electric two-wheelers a shot.
Energica Motor Company is a company from Modena, Italy, and it operates as a subsidiary of CRP Group, an Italian group with rich experience in motorsport and more. Energica prides itself as an "apostle of Change and Revolution in the world of Sustainability." The company's vision is to "Lead the Charge" toward a future with no-emission electric mobility.
There are four e-motorcycles available in Energica's range, some of which I've covered before on autoevolution. There's one for each type of rider: the Experia tourer, the Eva Ribelle e-fighter, the EsseEsse9 retro-style bike, and the one I'd like to talk about today, the Ego. Energica describes it as "the highest performing electric motorcycle in the world: for road, race, or in between." Furthermore, the Ego has two variants: the standard Ego+ and the Ego+ RS.
The Italian brand introduced the Energica Ego at EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition). The roots of the e-motorcycle were formed in electric racing competitions. It got numerous victories, such as in the 2010 European Championship.
In 2019, Energica launched the 21.5 kWh battery platform to the public, also at EICMA. The company claims it provides the longest range of any electric motorcycle you can buy.
I'll start with the new EMCE Motor and Inverter, which are at the core of the bike's performance. EMCE is a 3-phase HSM (Hybrid Synchronous Motor), which maxes out at 12,000 rpm. The motor and inverter share a liquid-cooling system, which results in a simpler, smaller, and more effective design. How does that translate into the rider's experience? The lighter weight and lower center of gravity enable enhanced agility. What's more, the recent motor and inverter innovation allows for increased range at high speed and significantly reduced maintenance intervals.
The best part about the inverter and motor dup is that it offers what Energica calls "Adaptive Control." Long story short, the system can select the proper control parameters to adapt to the varying conditions, such as the torque, engine speed, operating mode, temperature, and other factors.
Both components are connected to a max 21.5 kWh, nominal 18.9 kWh lithium polymer battery. It allows for an insanely long range of 260 miles (418 km). Admittedly, that's the capacity for city riding – Energica estimates a combined range of 160 miles (257 km) and 130 miles (209 km) urban.
kW) and 147 hp (110 kW) sustained. Don't get fooled by the seemingly low numbers – via the instant throttle response, the e-motorcycle can go 0 to 60 mph (98 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, and its top speed is limited to 150 mph (241 kph). The Ego+ RS Version can accelerate faster due to software changes and a modified drive train, speeding to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
Of course, Energica fitted the Ego with numerous quality components to support its power – it features a Marzocchi front suspension, a rear Bitubo mono shock, and Brembo brakes front and rear.
E-motorcycles tend to come with premium electronics - the same goes for the Energica Ego. It has four riding modes, Urban, Eco, Rain, and Sport, and four regenerative maps, Low, Medium, High, and Off. Traction control is critical to ensure the rider's safety – the bike has six levels of intervention, paired with an eAbs and a Bosch ABS. Other notable features include a sophisticated cruise control system and a back-and-forth park assistant. There's also a color dashboard, which displays various information about your ride.
The Energica Ego will offer a pleasurable yet intense ride on the road, but if you're looking to hit the track with it, the Italian brand has prepared a special package: the Kit Corsa Clienti. Developed specifically for the Ego+ and the Ego+ RS, it converts the production model into a bike ready for the race track. It comes with electronics, suspension, and running gear derived from the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup competition motorcycles.
This e-motorcycle will adapt to your needs, whether you use it to commute, hit some twisty roads, or race on a circuit. Just be prepared for quite a hefty price tag of €31,290 ($33,716) for the standard Ego+ and €32,630 ($35,160). You can choose between three fairing colors: Metal Black, Rosso Corsa, or the €2,052 ($2,211) Tricolore, a tribute to its Italian heritage.
There are four e-motorcycles available in Energica's range, some of which I've covered before on autoevolution. There's one for each type of rider: the Experia tourer, the Eva Ribelle e-fighter, the EsseEsse9 retro-style bike, and the one I'd like to talk about today, the Ego. Energica describes it as "the highest performing electric motorcycle in the world: for road, race, or in between." Furthermore, the Ego has two variants: the standard Ego+ and the Ego+ RS.
The Italian brand introduced the Energica Ego at EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition). The roots of the e-motorcycle were formed in electric racing competitions. It got numerous victories, such as in the 2010 European Championship.
In 2019, Energica launched the 21.5 kWh battery platform to the public, also at EICMA. The company claims it provides the longest range of any electric motorcycle you can buy.
I'll start with the new EMCE Motor and Inverter, which are at the core of the bike's performance. EMCE is a 3-phase HSM (Hybrid Synchronous Motor), which maxes out at 12,000 rpm. The motor and inverter share a liquid-cooling system, which results in a simpler, smaller, and more effective design. How does that translate into the rider's experience? The lighter weight and lower center of gravity enable enhanced agility. What's more, the recent motor and inverter innovation allows for increased range at high speed and significantly reduced maintenance intervals.
The best part about the inverter and motor dup is that it offers what Energica calls "Adaptive Control." Long story short, the system can select the proper control parameters to adapt to the varying conditions, such as the torque, engine speed, operating mode, temperature, and other factors.
Both components are connected to a max 21.5 kWh, nominal 18.9 kWh lithium polymer battery. It allows for an insanely long range of 260 miles (418 km). Admittedly, that's the capacity for city riding – Energica estimates a combined range of 160 miles (257 km) and 130 miles (209 km) urban.
kW) and 147 hp (110 kW) sustained. Don't get fooled by the seemingly low numbers – via the instant throttle response, the e-motorcycle can go 0 to 60 mph (98 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, and its top speed is limited to 150 mph (241 kph). The Ego+ RS Version can accelerate faster due to software changes and a modified drive train, speeding to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
Of course, Energica fitted the Ego with numerous quality components to support its power – it features a Marzocchi front suspension, a rear Bitubo mono shock, and Brembo brakes front and rear.
E-motorcycles tend to come with premium electronics - the same goes for the Energica Ego. It has four riding modes, Urban, Eco, Rain, and Sport, and four regenerative maps, Low, Medium, High, and Off. Traction control is critical to ensure the rider's safety – the bike has six levels of intervention, paired with an eAbs and a Bosch ABS. Other notable features include a sophisticated cruise control system and a back-and-forth park assistant. There's also a color dashboard, which displays various information about your ride.
The Energica Ego will offer a pleasurable yet intense ride on the road, but if you're looking to hit the track with it, the Italian brand has prepared a special package: the Kit Corsa Clienti. Developed specifically for the Ego+ and the Ego+ RS, it converts the production model into a bike ready for the race track. It comes with electronics, suspension, and running gear derived from the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup competition motorcycles.
This e-motorcycle will adapt to your needs, whether you use it to commute, hit some twisty roads, or race on a circuit. Just be prepared for quite a hefty price tag of €31,290 ($33,716) for the standard Ego+ and €32,630 ($35,160). You can choose between three fairing colors: Metal Black, Rosso Corsa, or the €2,052 ($2,211) Tricolore, a tribute to its Italian heritage.