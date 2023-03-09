Researchers Get First-Ever Glimpse Into the Inner Workings of a Lithium Metal Battery

We’re so used to having advanced technology in our daily lives we don’t even question how it works. Take lithium metal batteries, for instance. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, they cannot be recharged, but they provide the highest possible energy density. Nobody had seen how they work, to actually observe them in action. That was until recently. A group of researchers succeeded in seeing how the lithium metal in the cell behaves as it charges and discharges.

6 photos Photo: Chalmers University of Technology