Batman's Going To Have a Hard Time Catching Anyone Riding a Brakeless Joker Track Bike

A few years ago, the world received news of an upcoming bicycle manufacturer dubbed Priority Bicycles. Their approach to cycling made them unique: every machine in their lineup uses a belted drivetrain. The newest addition to their family is the luscious Joker, a track bike that I'd still take out for a spin around town on Saturdays. Look at it, for god's sake!

12 photos Photo: Priority Bicycles / Edited by autoevolution