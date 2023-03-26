The High-End, $111K Arc Vector E-Motorcycle Stands Out With a Unique Carbon Monocoque

The electrification trend is taking various industries by storm. The same goes for two-wheelers, specifically electric motorcycles – there are now more start-ups than ever aiming to launch groundbreaking e-motorcycles. One such company that has had a bumpy ride is Arc. Plot twists happened one after another, although ultimately, there seems to be a happy ending for its Vector bike. Let’s check it out.
Arc is a UK-based company whose mission is “to explore Earth in state-of-the-art style, combined with a promise to try to protect it.” It prides itself on being a modern craftsmanship business, as its machines are hand built. Its solution for the future of mobility is the Vector electric motorcycle.
The Arc Vector’s journey started in 2018, but it has been anything but straightforward. The initial release was planned for 2020, but the manufacturer filed for bankruptcy in late 2019. Fast-forward to October 2020, and Arc founder Mark Truman announced he bought the assets for the bike and planned on reviving the company.
April 2021 is when Arc officially announced the project was back on target. Almost two years have passed since then, and the company hasn’t repeated the mistake of going dark.
Arc claims its creation is “the world’s most advanced fully electric motorcycle.” That’s a bold claim, but maybe that’s why this two-wheeler was so hard to bring to life.
But here’s the crazy thing: this e-motorcycle doesn’t have a traditional chassis. Instead, it’s built on an innovative full carbon fiber monocoque, which houses the battery. That also helps reduce the bike’s weight, tipping the scales at just 240 kg (529 lbs.). Just wait until you hear about the rest of Vector’s specs, and you’ll understand that the weight is very low.
Another element that will catch everyone’s eyes is the front swingarm suspension, which replaces the classic telescopic forks. It also features center hub steering, reducing the steering angle for increased agility. Furthermore, the bike boasts Ohlins TTX suspension front and rear.
I bet you’re eager to hear about the bike’s performance, so I won’t keep you waiting. At the core of the Arc Vector is a 16.8 kWh battery, which will give you about 200 miles (322 km) of range in urban use or at slower cruising speeds. If you ride it on the highway, you can expect around 120 miles (193 km) of range. According to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) testing standard, which EV manufacturers often quote, the e-motorcycle offers a 362-mile (583 km) urban range.
As a side note, I wonder how it feels not having a windshield and going that fast. We don’t know exactly how much torque this bike produces, but you can be sure it’s a high number. Of course, the bike features traction control because all that power needs to be managed. Moreover, charging time is also really good – Arc claims it’ll take only 40 minutes for the battery to juice up fully.
Another element designed to keep you safe is the HMI (Human-Machine Interface) - it makes use of ARAS (Advanced Rider-Assistance Systems) to provide assistive information to the rider, enabling them to see, feel, and hear potential hazards around them.
The time has come to discuss the price. You’d better sit down to prepare for this information – the Arc Vector costs a staggering £90,000 ($110,900 or € 101,900), excluding VAT. You might think, “Who in their right mind would pay so much for a motorcycle, electric or not?” Well, you’d be surprised – Mark Truman explains the product has received interest from a wide range of people, from 16-year-old crypto millionaires to members of royal families and more. As long as there’s something new and exciting about a product (and the Arc Vector checks this box), I believe you’ll find customers.
sustainability in mind by using the best-suited materials and minimizing waste. But here’s the best part: your measurements are taken so Arc can tune your Vector for a perfect geometry fit – just like the company says, “so you can be in it, not on it.”
Arc announced other products you could pair with the Vector motorcycle, such as the Origin armor and jacket system, which connect to the bike’s HMI. I’m not sure whether these products are currently available or remain as ideas, but I’ll mention a bit about them just in case.
The Origin jacket creates an immersive sensory experience via haptic feedback. Three modes are available: Urban Mode notifies you in case of danger, Sport Modes offers feedback on the bike’s dynamic position by analyzing G-Force-related data, and Euphoric Mode allows you to play music through the haptics. The other product is the Arc Zenith helmet, which integrates a HUD (Head-Up Display). According to the company, it incorporates a rear camera, and its feed is displayed in the HUD.
So, after such a tumultuous journey, what’s the status of the Arc Vector electric motorcycle? It seems the business wheels have started turning again, with no plan on stopping - the first customer bikes were delivered late last year, and first ride reviews have already been released. A quick glance at the company’s Instagram page reveals that they are still delivering units to customers.
manufacturer’s website.
The Arc Vector’s journey started in 2018, but it has been anything but straightforward. The initial release was planned for 2020, but the manufacturer filed for bankruptcy in late 2019. Fast-forward to October 2020, and Arc founder Mark Truman announced he bought the assets for the bike and planned on reviving the company.
April 2021 is when Arc officially announced the project was back on target. Almost two years have passed since then, and the company hasn’t repeated the mistake of going dark.
Arc claims its creation is “the world’s most advanced fully electric motorcycle.” That’s a bold claim, but maybe that’s why this two-wheeler was so hard to bring to life.
But here’s the crazy thing: this e-motorcycle doesn’t have a traditional chassis. Instead, it’s built on an innovative full carbon fiber monocoque, which houses the battery. That also helps reduce the bike’s weight, tipping the scales at just 240 kg (529 lbs.). Just wait until you hear about the rest of Vector’s specs, and you’ll understand that the weight is very low.
Another element that will catch everyone’s eyes is the front swingarm suspension, which replaces the classic telescopic forks. It also features center hub steering, reducing the steering angle for increased agility. Furthermore, the bike boasts Ohlins TTX suspension front and rear.
I bet you’re eager to hear about the bike’s performance, so I won’t keep you waiting. At the core of the Arc Vector is a 16.8 kWh battery, which will give you about 200 miles (322 km) of range in urban use or at slower cruising speeds. If you ride it on the highway, you can expect around 120 miles (193 km) of range. According to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) testing standard, which EV manufacturers often quote, the e-motorcycle offers a 362-mile (583 km) urban range.
As a side note, I wonder how it feels not having a windshield and going that fast. We don’t know exactly how much torque this bike produces, but you can be sure it’s a high number. Of course, the bike features traction control because all that power needs to be managed. Moreover, charging time is also really good – Arc claims it’ll take only 40 minutes for the battery to juice up fully.
Another element designed to keep you safe is the HMI (Human-Machine Interface) - it makes use of ARAS (Advanced Rider-Assistance Systems) to provide assistive information to the rider, enabling them to see, feel, and hear potential hazards around them.
The time has come to discuss the price. You’d better sit down to prepare for this information – the Arc Vector costs a staggering £90,000 ($110,900 or € 101,900), excluding VAT. You might think, “Who in their right mind would pay so much for a motorcycle, electric or not?” Well, you’d be surprised – Mark Truman explains the product has received interest from a wide range of people, from 16-year-old crypto millionaires to members of royal families and more. As long as there’s something new and exciting about a product (and the Arc Vector checks this box), I believe you’ll find customers.
sustainability in mind by using the best-suited materials and minimizing waste. But here’s the best part: your measurements are taken so Arc can tune your Vector for a perfect geometry fit – just like the company says, “so you can be in it, not on it.”
Arc announced other products you could pair with the Vector motorcycle, such as the Origin armor and jacket system, which connect to the bike’s HMI. I’m not sure whether these products are currently available or remain as ideas, but I’ll mention a bit about them just in case.
The Origin jacket creates an immersive sensory experience via haptic feedback. Three modes are available: Urban Mode notifies you in case of danger, Sport Modes offers feedback on the bike’s dynamic position by analyzing G-Force-related data, and Euphoric Mode allows you to play music through the haptics. The other product is the Arc Zenith helmet, which integrates a HUD (Head-Up Display). According to the company, it incorporates a rear camera, and its feed is displayed in the HUD.
So, after such a tumultuous journey, what’s the status of the Arc Vector electric motorcycle? It seems the business wheels have started turning again, with no plan on stopping - the first customer bikes were delivered late last year, and first ride reviews have already been released. A quick glance at the company’s Instagram page reveals that they are still delivering units to customers.
manufacturer’s website.