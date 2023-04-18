First U.S. Everrati Customer Takes Delivery of a Striking All-Electric Porsche 911

One of the EV industry niches that will grow in the upcoming years is converting classic cars into all-electric vehicles. Some companies, like Electrogenic or Everrati, have already made a name for themselves. For instance, Everrati just announced it delivered the first converted EV, a Porsche 911 (964), to a U.S. customer.
Everrati Automotive Limited was founded in 2019 by two car enthusiasts – its mission is to restore iconic models and convert them with electric powertrains. The company designs, develops, and builds its car from a facility in Oxfordshire, UK.
Its model line-up is currently made up of electric versions of the Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet in Pure, and several others.
The Everrati Porsche 911 (964) was completed late last year, and the first U.S. owner finally got his hands on it. As you’d expect, the enthusiast is from California, and it is all about sustainability.
In fact, Matt Rogers is a sustainability technology entrepreneur and co-founder of the smart thermostat company Google Nest. Rogers is also a former Apple engineer, renowned in the tech and environmental community. Furthermore, he’s an investor in Everrati.
Multiple customers across the U.S. and Canada are awaiting their electrified 911 (964) models, proving that the EV maker is slowly expanding in the North American market.
Let’s take a closer look at this Porsche 911, fitted with the Signature Wide Body package – the UK-based brand focused on retaining the car’s original character and DNA. In fact, at first glance, you can’t even tell this 911 is an EV but rather a finely restored icon. What’s more, the weight and distribution are close to the original one.
The wide body features carbon fiber elements, and this example is finished in striking Mexico Blue. The powertrain comprises a Tesla Model S Performance-sourced motor, a 62-kWh battery pack, and a battery management system. It enables the vehicle to achieve a range of over 200 miles (322 km) and supports combined AC and DC fast charging. The motor develops 493 hp/500 ps (373 kW) and a torque of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), allowing the vehicle to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in under 4 seconds.
Moving on to the interior, you’ll notice a Bridge of Weit Dark Blue leather, which perfectly complements the car’s exterior look. Everrati fitted the 911 with full navigation with Bluetooth and Apple Car Play support, heated front seats, and an advanced heating and air conditioning system. Customers can observe vital information on the custom Porsche-inspired 5-gauge cluster dials.
This conversion was hand-built by Everrati’s partner Aria Group, based in Irvine, California. Customers can also opt for extras such as a fully adjustable suspension, Active Sound, or a Performance package. All these premium features are offered for an appropriate cost – according to Everrati’s website, pricing for the all-electric Porsche 911 (964) Signature Wide Body edition starts at £270,000 ($335,720).
