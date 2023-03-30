This Classy Porsche 911 Churns Out All-Electric Power via Plug-and-Play Conversion Kit

The worldwide electrification trend is not only reflected in the number of new electric vehicle models on the market. There are also other niches, such as EV conversions. For instance, Electrogenic announced it delivered the first customer car equipped with what they describe as being the state-of-the-art “Plug and play” electrification kit, a stunning Porsche 911.
Late last year, I had just discovered Electrogenic, a British EV technology company specializing in classic car EV conversions. So, I decided to share with you how the company breathes new life into older vehicles via its “drop-in” conversion kits.
Three months later, Electrogenic reveals that its first customer got their hands on the revered Porsche 911. Before taking a closer look at the all-electric machine, let me shortly remind you how Electrogenic works.
The Oxford, UK-based company already has ready-to-go kits for converting three cars: the Land Rover, Jaguar E-Type, and Triumph Stag. However, it can create a custom setup for many other classic vehicles. All you have to do is reach out and see if your dream classic car is compatible.
So, let’s imagine you have a classic car in your garage – you’re in love with its personality and aesthetics but feel like you can add a modern twist. Thanks to Electrogenic’s “plug and play” approach, all you have to do is order a “drop-in” kit, which, according to the company, a qualified technician can easily fit. But here’s the best part – the entire process is reversible because the kits slot neatly into the existing architecture. So, if you miss the original capabilities of your ICE car, you can remove the equipment.
Now back to the first customer car, the Porsche 911, which is finished in a striking “Irish Green” paint. Originally a 1985 G-Body, its owner “backdated” it to resemble the iconic 2.7 RS.
The vehicle was fitted with Electrogenic’s “E62” 911 package. It features the latest water-cooled motor, which outputs 160 kW (216 hp or 218 ps) and 230 lb-ft. (312 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a single-speed, fixed-ratio transmission. The electric power enables the car to reach 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 5 seconds.
If that’s not enough for you, rest assured. The UK-based company also provides an E62s package with a motor capable of producing 240 kW (322 hp or 326 ps) and 310 lb-ft. (420 Nm) of torque. Just imagine pulling up next to an E62s–equipped 911 at the stoplight and seeing it speed away to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds with little to no sound – I bet you’ll be confused and amazed.
kWh, OEM-grade batteries housed low down in the car via Electrogenic’s mounting system. They take up the space of the fuel tank, also improving weight distribution. You can expect about 180-200 miles (290-322 km) of range with both the E62 and E62s kits.
Electrogenic made sure to use lightweight components to keep the increase in mass to a minimum. Compared to the standard 911, the electrified version is just 100 kg (220 lbs.) heavier.
The electrification kit comes with standard features you’d expect on a modern EV. There are three driving profiles, Eco, Sport, and Traffic, carefully devised after an extensive testing program. Furthermore, the brakes and throttle have regenerative capabilities. Of course, the settings for the drivetrain can be tailored to your specific requirements.
Electrogenic stayed away from modifying the car’s interior, with minor exceptions. The company added a super-efficient, discreet electric heater, which keeps you warm and cozy, as well as a small dial enabling you to choose your preferred driving mode. Moreover, the 911’s original instruments were repurposed to display critical information, such as range and charge speeds. About that, the kits conveniently come with rapid CCS charging, enabling a full charge in only 50 minutes.
So, if these products sound right up your alley, you’re one call/email/message away from creating the electrified classic car of your dreams, and it might just not cost you an arm and a leg. You can check out Electrogenic’s website for more information.
