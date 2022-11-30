U.S. Residents Can Now Electrify Their Classic Cars With the Innovative Electrogenic Kit

Electrogenic is a British EV technology company known for its classic car EV conversions. It provided an innovative range of "drop-in" kits built under the recently expanded "Powered by Electrogenic" technology arm. They are produced in-house by an R&D team of leading automotive engineers, electrical experts, and programmers. The kits stand out by their quality and depth of engineering. Currently, you'll find options for the Jaguar E-Type, Land Rover Defender, classic Porsche 911, and the Triumph Stag, with varying specifications regarding the battery and motors.
For instance, three electric conversion kit specs are available for the Defender, with power ranging from 120 kW (161 HP or 163 ps) to 150 kW (201 HP or 204 ps). Other details that differ are the battery capacity and, of course, the range you'll have. The outputted torque is the same for all: up to 900 Nm (664 ft-lbs.) at the transfer box.
The British company has taken a "plug and play" approach regarding its products. It manufactures its own technology, with components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), in-house designed software, digital dashboards, Battery Management Systems, and vehicle charging tech. The driver interface has also been customized, as customers can choose between sport, eco, and traffic modes. Moreover, the Defender features a regen-based hill-descent control function.
Here's the exciting bit – all Electrogenic conversions are entirely reversible. The drop-in kits use groundbreaking mechanical componentry, such as a unique system to produce battery packs and in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes. They're made to fit perfectly in the vehicles' existing structure and architecture. All components are manufactured in the UK.
Electrogenic is looking to serve the rapidly growing U.S. market by establishing key strategic partnerships. The first companies to join Electrogenic's global installer network are TATC and Xerbera. This move allows the UK-engineered conversion kits to be offered to customers in the U.S. for the first time. Given that the North American market is a significant driver of the electrification trend, the UK company will surely benefit by providing its products there – classic car enthusiasts will be able to equip them with a much more sustainable way of running.
TATC is a Vermont-based business known for its meticulous "nut-and-bolt" restoration work on Land Rover Defenders. That's why Electrogenic chose it to install the electrification kits for the Defender models, as well as the Jaguar E-Type and Triumph Stag.
Xerbera is headquartered in Dallas; it's widely respected for its completely reengineered custom Land Rover builds and its restoration work. The company will offer Defender conversion and restoration packages and conversions of Jaguar E-Types, Porsche 911s, and other models powered by Electrogenic.
The co-founder of Electrogenic, Steve Drummond, said, "We're delighted to announce Xerbera and TATC as the first partners in our exclusive installer network, and Electrogenic's initial entry into the US market. We've been inundated with enquiries from North America since we first revealed the kits, which convert automotive icons to sophisticated EV power, so we're delighted to have such fantastic partners serving customers across the pond."
