Recharge Your Passion for Classic Mini Cars and Order an EV Conversion Right Now

Some say that BMW’s take on the MINI brand is the best. Others say it’s too contemporary, as well as big and expensive, and only have eyes for the classic Mini.
But how about getting the best of both worlds, with an added future-proof EV twist on top of everything? Recharged Heritage Limited, through its MINI Recharged endeavor, will offer classic Mini EV conversions to the general audience as order books are now open. Well, at least in the United Kingdom, and we still need to wait until 2023 for the first units to start the EV transformation.
Anyway, MINI Recharged says it will continue to tell the story of the classic Mini, electrifying them to provide emissions-free driving in an engaging yet sustainable way. The team has facilities in Padiham, Burnley, and Bristol, and they will not only install the EV powertrain but also accordingly badge the Mini Recharged and also “sympathetically update” the interior.
Interestingly, there are already two finished special vehicles dubbed MINI Recharged Paul Smith and MINI Recharged Lakwena, even though order books are only now officially opening for the general public. As for the technical specifications, we do have all the details. So, there is just one technical option but with two power modes.
The ‘Pure’ mode uses the 18-kWh lithium-ion battery and 72 kW (97 hp) electric motor to rev up to 14,000 rpm, then accelerate the little car to 62 mph/100 kph in 11.5 seconds and stop at a top speed of 78 mph/126 kph (apparently the same credentials of the Classic Mini 1275 GT). If ‘Sport’ is enabled, then the Mini EV will sprint to 62 mph in 8.5 seconds and reach up to 92 mph/148 kph.
Not bad, right? But there is one issue: pricing is a bit prohibitive. So, if you already have a classic Mini and donate it for the conversion, the transformation starts at £42,500 ($47,873 at the current exchange rates). If you also need the car, then the company wants at least £62,500 ($70,401)!
