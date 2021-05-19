Restomodded Classic Mini Looks Cute, Also Packs a 125-Horsepower Punch

Celebrated by car lovers beyond the United Kingdom, the Mini has been reinvented by David Brown Automotive and Oselli in the guise of a restomod. Only 60 examples of the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition will be produced, and every single unit takes 1,000 hours from start to finish.
A six-digit masterpiece that makes no excuses about its go-faster credentials, this fellow is gifted with motorsport know-how in the guise of a twin-carbureted engine. The A-series powerplant packs a ported cylinder head, a hotter camshaft, and a stronger crankshaft for a grand total of 125 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 113 pound-feet (153 Nm) at 4,500 rpm.
It may not seem too much compared to a modern-day MINI Hardtop, but context is of the essence here. The BMW-designed urban dweller is heavier, and the driving experience isn’t as entertaining either because of the safety electronics that cut torque and apply the brakes whenever needed.
A five-speed manual transmission channels the oomph to the front wheels, which provide stopping power in the guise of four-piston calipers from AP Racing. The rear end is kept in check by aluminum drums, and Bilstein struts help the Oselli Edition corner like a go-kart with minimum body roll.
Spruced up with 13-inch alloys in graphite or gold, the Mini Remastered breathes out through a free-flowing exhaust system that helps the punchy engine sing the song of its people loud and clear. Loud would be the best word to describe the exterior makeover as well, which includes a mesh grille with daytime running lights, LED headlights, lovely paintwork and graphics, wheel-arch extensions, and a shark-finned antenna for the radio.
The cabin is a work of art in its own right, from the Sabelt steering wheel dressed in Alcantara to the Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity of the Pioneer infotainment system, Mercedes-Benz air vents for the climate control, power windows, USB ports, roll cage, and bucket seats. Everything fits the character of the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition.
