This 1975 BMW EV Restomod Could Be the Best Bet for Classic Car Lovers

They say electric vehicles have come to 'save the world' from emissions. But for most people, getting rid of old classics isn’t an easy feat. The symphony of a running engine is too pleasurable to give up. Fortunately, we live in a world that’s bent on offering solutions. Therefore, with a bit of patience, a chunk of money, and the right connections, you could turn your old classic car into an electric vehicle.
Jonny Smith of The Late Brake Show got the chance to check out and drive a 1975 BMW 1602 EV restomod. This neatly restored classic was developed as a solution to that problem. Jerry Dhillon found an easy way of owning a classic car in London: he swapped his classic 1975 BMW 1602 engine for an EV motor.
Four years ago, Dhillon was shopping for the right EV for London streets. He narrowed it down to either a Nissan Leaf or a BMW i3. But after watching a VW Beetle to EV conversion on YouTube, his focus quickly shifted to conversions.
“I was just like blown away. I didn’t realize you could do that you now.” Dhillon said.
His first choice was a classic Audi 100. But it had a lot of structural issues. Also, since it was a rare car, getting some of its components was a nightmare, meaning a conversion would cost an arm and a leg.
He settled on a 1975 BMW 1602. It dons the iconic VW/Porsche oak green shade reminiscent of the MK2 Golf GTi. After the conversion, his BMW EV restomod makes 120 bhp (121 hp/122 ps) and has a real-world range of 150 miles (241 kilometers).
Dhillon’s restomod is also ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) exempt. According to London transportation laws, vehicles that don’t meet the ULEZ emission standards pay a £12.50 ($15.18) daily charge to drive inside the zone.
We recommend watching the video below for some behind-the-wheel action around the city of London. You’ll also get a chance to catch the conversation around converting and owning a classic EV in the city.
