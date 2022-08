This 1975 BMW EV Restomod Could Be the Best Bet for Classic Car Lovers

EV

Jonny Smith of The Late Brake Show got the chance to check out and drive a 1975 BMW 1602 EV restomod . This neatly restored classic was developed as a solution to that problem. Jerry Dhillon found an easy way of owning a classic car in London: he swapped his classic 1975 BMW 1602 engine for anmotor.Four years ago, Dhillon was shopping for the right EV for London streets. He narrowed it down to either a Nissan Leaf or a BMW i3. But after watching a VW Beetle to EV conversion on YouTube, his focus quickly shifted to conversions.“I was just like blown away. I didn’t realize you could do that you now.” Dhillon said.His first choice was a classic Audi 100 . But it had a lot of structural issues. Also, since it was a rare car, getting some of its components was a nightmare, meaning a conversion would cost an arm and a leg.He settled on a 1975 BMW 1602. It dons the iconic VW/Porsche oak green shade reminiscent of the MK2 Golf GTi. After the conversion, his BMW EV restomod makes 120 bhp (121 hp/122 ps) and has a real-world range of 150 miles (241 kilometers).Dhillon’s restomod is also ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) exempt. According to London transportation laws, vehicles that don’t meet the ULEZ emission standards pay a £12.50 ($15.18) daily charge to drive inside the zone.We recommend watching the video below for some behind-the-wheel action around the city of London. You’ll also get a chance to catch the conversation around converting and owning a classic EV in the city.