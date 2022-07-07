2022 SEMA Show Will Feature an Expanded Electrified Section to Highlight New Trends

The 2022 SEMA Show is scheduled to take place November 1-4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on 3150 Paradise Road. What’s special about this year though is that visitors will encounter an expanded Electrified section in the North Hall, featuring the latest advancements in EV technology, including new products and solutions for EV platforms and conversions.
Despite this dedicated electrified section being there to salute the battery electric market, various other EV projects and products will still be displayed throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center, meaning all the eggs will not be in one basket and you’ll still have to go the distance in order to see everything that might interest you.
“The EV aftermarket is evolving quickly and continues to change; we’re curating a unique collection of the latest products related to electric vehicles and the aftermarket,” said SEMA vice president of events, Tom Gattuso.
“SEMA Electrified will help businesses see the latest trends and understand how the EV market has evolved. Visitors will gain an understanding of the advancements and opportunities for the future.”
While alternative powertrains currently represent just 1% of the 250 million cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks one might find on American roads, overall interest in EVs is growing rapidly, as are sales.
According to SEMA Market Research, the electric vehicle market holds several areas of opportunity for aftermarket operators, such as the development of parts and products to aid in the conversion of older internal combustion engine vehicles.
In other words, there’s a market for building and modifying project cars and other purpose-built vehicles, and for accessorizing new OEM electric offerings.
From an organizational standpoint, a dedicated electrified section at SEMA makes all the sense in the world, seen as how this is one of the most important automotive events of the year.
