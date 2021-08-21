The Classic Car’s Future Might Be Brighter Than We Think

With the electric car revolution kicking hard on our doors and the announcement of the ICE bans, we have to face reality. Sooner than we think, we won't be able to drive our classic cars on the streets. Maybe we won't be banned from driving them, but as the electric car market will grow, gas stations will become scarce. It will be harder to fill a tank with unleaded than to fill a battery pack with electrons, even if it happens the other way around nowadays.
Maybe we won't enjoy the glorious sound of a V8 under the hood, but we will still be able to drive our coupes, convertibles, or muscle cars on the streets. The solution is the EV conversion. For now, there are only a handful of options, most of them related to the Tesla-sourced engines and battery packs. But as time goes by, more and more opportunities will follow.
EV Works started in 2011 in San Francisco with a conversion kit for the Mazda Miata. The complete kit was $13,500 back then, with a lead-acid battery pack. With more powerful batteries, the price climbed up to $18,500.
In Swindon, UK, a company named Swind already started to develop crate solutions for various vehicles. As expected, it began with a light vehicle, such as the original 1960s MINI. The result was a faster car than the original, but limited at 80 mph (128 kph) since the donor car wasn't designed to cope with higher speeds.
Camaro with electric motors. The team that worked on that program started with off-the-shelf components but went further and designed new pieces. They aim to provide vehicles with up to 700 hp of electric grunt. But, of course, you already know what an electric car can do with such tremendous power and, especially, with the huge torque.
Ford didn't stay put and also announced that in 2021, at the SEMA Show, it will present its first crate motor, named Eluminator. Its experience with electric cars is already known, and the Mustang MachE is living proof. So with that technology already researched, there will be no wonder if the Blue Oval brand will launch a crate engine capable of at least 300 ponies to smoke the rear tires of a classic Mustang.
Stellantis, on the other hand, already has its electric drivetrains (but doesn't look like it will develop crate motors), but Mopar might surprise us with something to drop under a Charger's body. After all, they won't be very happy to have their heritage vehicles powered by their main competitors.
Apart from the carmakers, there are already other offers on the market from smaller companies, who provide complete kits for vehicles. Also, various shops already started to learn the process of converting an ICE car into an EV. Maybe they don't have the best results yet, but at least they can perform a complete change. So, if you want to be ahead of the tides, get a rust-bucket without an engine and go with a proper restomod for tomorrow.
ZF, the big German transmission manufacturer, already offers a two-speed electric drive with 140 kW and a single-speed with 150 kW. Meritor, another important supplier, can provide electric motors that can be coupled directly to a solid axle, offering up to 200 kW, and supports a wide range of gear ratios.
But maybe you want something better known on the U.S. market, such as Dana, which can provide a complete package, along with inverters and controls.
The biggest purchase from your parts bin will be your battery pack, if you want to drive more than around your driveway or further away than an extension cord. The good news is that the price for them dropped dramatically. For now, expect a price under $150/kWh of battery, but you can also buy battery packs.
Last but not least, the inverters. These will allow you to charge the vehicle safely, to have regenerative braking, and safe power management. Again, their price will be pennies compared to other parts, along with cables and wiring. Moreover, a 17-year old teenager already did its project back in 2011.
So, if your next project is a restomod, you can grab an empty shell for lunch money and then start working on it. In the end, you can end up with a drop-dead-looking classic that can move silently and at a lower cost than a Tesla Model S Plaid. The big question is that: would you rather drive a Musk-car or a silent muscle car? Let us know in the comments below. As for me, I know what color my Camaro should have...
