New Home EV Charger Brand Bets on Style and Quality Instead of Massive Power

Usually, when you get a wall charger for an electric vehicle, it is either one made for your vehicle's automaker and branded as such, or one made by your electricity supplier. There are also third-party solutions, and these tend to have a similar design. But what if you want something more stylish? Well, there is a new British company that has an elegant option available.
The firm is called Simpson & Partners, and their product is The Home Series. It refers to a range of home chargers that look different from what we are accustomed to. Instead of a plastic and metal box that is white, black, gray, or silver, you can get an EV charger for your home in a handcrafted case with an understated design.
Depending on the model that you choose, you can opt for various colors, and the idea is that you can have it match your house. It is within reason, so if your house is not on the palette, then you might have to pick a contrasting EV charger case instead.
We should note that the mid-range and top-of-the-line models come in a choice of up to 107 color combinations, out of which 13 are for the metal front, and eight for the metal or sustainable wood lid.
The most affordable model features a gray composite cap and a metal front that is available in a choice of three colors, out of which one is black, one is gray, and the other looks like beige or cream, but at least it is not plain white.
The most affordable charger from the new Home Series from Simpson & Partners is the Home 7, which starts at GBP 649 (ca. $782), and is a single-phase 7 kW charger. This one is more suitable for PHEVs, as EV owners might want something with a little more power, such as the top-of-the-line Home 22 Plus, which is a 22-kW charger. It starts at GBP 859 ($1,035).
Each of these come with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, an app, a lock function, a scheduler, and this is just naming a few of the features. The chargers are smaller than a sheet of A4 paper, and its manufacturers claim that these will look good even after 10 years since their installation.
