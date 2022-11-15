The Electric Porsche 911 Is Already Here, Thanks to This Drop-In EV Conversion Kit

Classic cars are, for now, excluded from the stringent emission regulations that threaten the internal combustion engine’s future. Nevertheless, many iconic car owners want to stay ahead of time and convert their beloved classics into electric vehicles. This is where conversion kits can help.
Converting classic cars into timeless EVs has become extremely popular recently, with many companies offering such services. Although it might not be obvious, taking out the combustion engine and replacing it with an electric motor plus a battery is not easy or cheap. Especially when you work on a delicate piece of automotive history, you don’t want to ruin anything.
This is where conversion kits can help a great deal. Not only make the conversion a straightforward process, but it can also help lower the costs. Electrogenic, a UK company well-known for classic car EV conversions, has started to offer “drop-in” EV conversion kits under the new “Powered by Electrogenic” division. The easy-to-install kits will be available worldwide for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, and classic Porsche 911 models through an international network of exclusive installation partners.
The EV conversion kits are based on Electrogenic’s proprietary EV technology, just like the company’s bespoke EV conversions, which it will continue to offer. The kits include in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and digital dashboards, as well as bespoke Battery Management Systems and vehicle charging technology. The driver interface enhances the driving experience with the sport, eco, and traffic modes, as well as a regen-based hill-descent control function for the Defender.
Electrogenic claims it has developed a unique system for creating high-density battery packs and exceptionally compact in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, all manufactured in the UK. The drop-in kits are designed for specific models and preserve the existing vehicles’ structure and architecture. This ensures that EV conversions using Electrogenic kits are entirely reversible.
The conversion kits for the Land Rover off-roader are designed for pre-2016 Defender 90, 110, and 127 models, with three battery-motor combinations. The offer starts with the E62 kit, comprising a 62-kWh battery supplying a 120-kW water-cooler motor, good for 120 miles (193 km) of real-world range. The E70 and E93 pack a 150-kW motor with 70-kWh and 93-kWh battery capacity, respectively. They offer 130 (209) and 150 miles (241 km) of range, respectively.
The Jaguar E-Type is another British automotive icon for which Electrogenic offers several EV conversion kits. The conversion kits pack either a 43-kWh battery with a 120-kW motor for 150 miles of range or a 62-kWh battery with the same motor for 200+ miles (322+ km) of range. There’s also a sports variant with a 48-kWh battery and a 150-kW motor able to do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in under five seconds, along with a real-world range of 160+ miles (267+ km).
The offer is even more generous for the 911, with two different lines of conversion kits compatible with G-body and 964 911s, respectively. The 911 deserves the most powerful kit in Electrogenic’s catalog, with a 240-kW motor able to propel it from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Regardless of model or battery capacity, all variants can be charged from an AC source at up to 6.6 kW, while DC fast charging is also possible.
