Everrati Tempts American Classic Car Lovers With All-Electric, Near 500 HP Porsche 911

The leading automotive manufacturers are slowly but surely going electric to keep up with an increasing push toward zero emissions. One of the niches of this industry is classic car electrification. Some people just want to keep that old-school appeal while making full use of an EV powertrain. Everrati is one of the companies renowned for redefining and futureproofing automotive icons. Today, it announced it completed its first Porche 911 (type 964) for the U.S. market.
The 964 generation of the 911 was manufactured and sold between 1989 and 1994. Featuring a revised style, it was considered to be 85% new compared to the Carrera 3.2, its predecessor. What's more, it was Porsche's first car to be offered with the company's Tiptronic automatic transmission and all-wheel drive – both came as options.
Aria Group, Everatti's technical partner, developed the entire build of the 911 (type 964) at its global HQ in Oxfordshire, England. The redefined machine boasts a state-of-the-art OEM-grade electric powertrain. It's specified in Mexico Blue and fitted with Bridge of Weir Dark Blue leather and 3-piece HRE rims. Aria is based in Irvine, California, and specializes in low-volume, premium vehicle engineering. This enables Everrati to produce units both in the U.K. and U.S.
Everrati's Founder and CEO, Justin Lunny, said, "It is a huge milestone for Everrati to see the completion of our first US customer car, which will now undergo final pre-delivery testing before handover to the customer. This is both a sign of our rapidly growing presence in markets around the globe, especially North America, and a representation of the shifting paradigm in car ownership for a conscious, progressive, and responsible generation."
Multiple other 911 models are being prepared for the North American market as people jump at the opportunity of converting their luxury vehicles. And it makes sense; there are several advantages regarding this upgrade.
First of all, it preserves the car's DNA and overall appeal. Everrati fitted the vehicle with its "Signature" wide body, complete with carbon fiber elements. Moreover, the EV powertrain enables the 964 to accelerate up to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in under 4 seconds, as it outputs 500 hp (373 kW or 507 ps) of power. The 62-kWh battery pack offers over 200 miles (322 km) of range; the battery management system helps the vehicle run for that long. Both AC and DC Fast charging are supported.
Everrati's advanced powertrain technology resulted from a collaboration between experienced partners and suppliers. The aim is to offer cutting-edge automobiles meant to be enjoyed by multiple generations. Everrati currently produces electric versions of the Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series, Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet, GT40, and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL Pagoda.
As orders will start being fulfilled in North America and the electrified classics will begin roaming the streets, Evverati will probably attract even more attention. The brand already stated: "We are witnessing a surge in interest from customers across North America, in California, Texas, Florida, and as far as Vancouver, Canada too, alongside demand from UK, Europe and Asia too."
You'll have to empty at least £270,000 (about $327,800 or € 309,000) out of your pocket for this finely tuned EV. The base price will increase if you opt for extras such a fully adjustable suspension, Active Sound, or the Performance Package. How much would you pay to convert the car of your dreams to an EV? Or you wouldn't even consider that?
