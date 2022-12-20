Everrati Tempts American Classic Car Lovers With All-Electric, Near 500 HP Porsche 911

The leading automotive manufacturers are slowly but surely going electric to keep up with an increasing push toward zero emissions. One of the niches of this industry is classic car electrification. Some people just want to keep that old-school appeal while making full use of an EV powertrain. Everrati is one of the companies renowned for redefining and futureproofing automotive icons. Today, it announced it completed its first Porche 911 (type 964) for the U.S. market.

8 photos